Drake vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
Missouri and Drake are set to do battle in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament with the No. 6 seed Tigers favored against the No. 11 seed Bulldogs.
Missouri has had a resurgent season under head coach Dennis Gates despite ending the year on a bit of a cold spell, looking to regain its form in the NCAA Tournament against Drake, one of the best mid-major teams in the nation.
Can Drake keep up with Missouri’s blistering offense?
Here’s our betting preview.
Drake vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Drake: +6.5 (-115)
- Missouri: -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Drake: +225
- Missouri: -260
Total: 140.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Drake vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20th
- Game Time: 7:35 PM EST
- Venue: Intrust Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): truTV
- Drake Record: 30-3
- Missouri Record: 22-11
Drake vs. Missouri Key Players to Watch
Drake
Bennett Stirtz: The junior guard has been among the best mid-major college basketball players in the country, pacing Drake’s sturdy offense with 19 points per game with four rebounds and nearly six assists on 49% shooting from the field.
Missouri
Mark Mitchell: The Duke transfer missed the team’s SEC Tournament loss to Florida with a knee injury, but is expected to be ready to go for this first-round matchup. The power forward has enjoyed a strong season with the Tigers, averaging 14 points per game with a steal and nearly a block as well on 51% shooting.
Drake vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
Missouri will certainly provide a bit of shock to Drake’s system as it will certainly be the most talented team the Bulldogs have faced this season, but there are avenues to Ben McCollum’s team hanging in this one.
The Bulldogs play a prodding style that is built on forcing the opponent to execute in the half-court. Drake is one of the most efficient half-court offenses in the country and isn’t too shabby on the defensive side of the ball either, and this can present some issues for Missouri, who is reliant on pushing the pace and generating clean looks in the open court.
Further, the Tigers are a strong offensive rebounding team, a big part of its arsenal on offense, but Drake can counter that with a top-25 defensive rebounding rate.
The key for the Bulldogs will be protecting the ball to stop live ball turnovers for Mizzou, who is top 50 in turnover rate while Drake coughs it up at a bottom 100 percentage.
However, in a battle of contrasting tempos, I see avenues to Drake hanging in this one. Missouri plays a very volatile style of basketball and while the Bulldogs may need to adjust to this matchup, I believe its ability to make this game into a halfcourt-style battle can set up for a close game down the stretch, and a cover for the Missouri Valley champs.
PICK: Drake +6.5 (-115, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
