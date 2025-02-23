Drake vs. Northern Iowa Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Feb. 23
A huge game in the Missouri Valley Conference is set to take place today when the first place Drake Bulldogs take on the second place Northern Iowa Panthers.
Drake got past Northern Iowa by a score of 66-52 back on January 29 but the Panthers can draw even with the Bulldogs atop the conference standings if they can avenge the loss in today's rematch.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.
Drake vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Drake +1.5 (-110)
- Northern Iowa -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Drake +110
- Northern Iowa -135
Total: 125.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Drake vs. Northern Iowa How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 23
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: McLeod Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Drake Record: 24-3 (14-3 Conference)
- Memphis Record: 19-9 (13-4 Conference)
Drake vs. Northern Iowa Key Players to Watch
Drake Bulldogs
Bennett Stirtz: There's no question who the most important player is for Drake. Bennett Stirtz averages 18.7 points 6.1 assists, and 2.3 steals per game for the Bulldogs, all three of which lead the team by a significant margin. If a team wants to beat Drake, they need to find a way to slow down Stirtz.
Northern Iowa Panthers
Tytan Anderson: This game is bery much a Bennett Stirtz vs. Tytan Anderson showdown. His numbers may not jump off the page quite like Stirtz' do, but his 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game are still extremely impressive. The Panthers need him to bring his best stuff today.
Drake vs. Northern Iowa Prediction and Pick
Look for turnovers to be the story of the game this afternoon. Drake excels in every area of the game but turnovers has been a glaring weakness for them. Heading into today's matchup, the Bulldogs rank 305th in turnovers per possession, coughing the ball up on 18.8% of possessions. That number increases to 19.3% when playing on the road.
Not only is Northern Iowa better at hanging on to the ball, but the Panthers have been the better shooting team this season too, ranking 16th in the country in effective field goal percentage.
Try not to let the result from the first time these two teams faced each other sway your decision too much. The Panthers are a completely different team when playing on their home court. Their average scoring margin goes from -2.0 on the road to +13.6 at home, a boggling difference of 15.6 points.
I'll take the Panthers to avenge January's loss this afternoon.
Pick: Northern Iowa -1.5 (-110)
