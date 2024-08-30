Dream vs. Aces WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Aug. 30 (Take the Points?)
The Atlanta Dream squandered a chance to get into the playoff field in the WNBA in their last game, losing to the Seattle Storm as road underdogs.
The Dream did cover, but they remain one game back of the Chicago Sky for the eighth and final playoff spot in the W.
Things won’t be easy on Friday night, as the Las Vegas Aces and MVP favorite A’ja Wilson are favored by 9.5 points against Rhyne Howard and the Dream.
With Atlanta on a three-game losing streak, the Aces are hoping to bounce back from an ugly loss to Dallas on Tuesday night.
Let’s break down the odds, key players and my prediction for Friday’s matchup.
Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dream +9.5 (-110)
- Aces -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: +390
- Aces: -520
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 30
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Dream record: 10-20
- Aces record: 18-12
Dream vs. Aces Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker Tyus – day-to-day
- Aerial Powers – out
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Dream vs. Aces Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Tina Charles: After not playing in a game last season, Charles is having a massive bounce-back season with the Dream, averaging 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Since the Olympic break, she is averaging 18.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while leading Atlanta to a 3-3 record.
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: It’s a shame that the Aces wasted Wilson’s massive showing against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night. The two-time league MVP (who is favored to win another this season), finished that game with 42 points on an insane 16-of-22 shooting performance. Can she get the Aces back in the win column tonight?
The Aces have shown this season that they are beatable, and Tuesday’s loss to the Wings was no different.
Las Vegas now ranks seventh in the WNBA in defensive rating, a serious issue for a team with legitimate title hopes in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Dream are playing better basketball out of the Olympic break, and they’ve moved to an impressive 10-4 against the spread on the road and 12-8-1 against the spread as underdogs.
As for the Aces, they’re just 10-20 ATS overall and 6-10 against the spread at home.
Atlanta’s offense hasn’t been great this season, but it also plays at one of the slowest paces in the W. If it can keep Las Vegas in the half-court, I think it could cover the spread as a major underdog on Friday.
Pick: Dream +9.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.