Dream vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Sept. 19 (Back Atlanta?)
A playoff spot is on the line for the Atlanta Dream, who knocked off the Chicago Sky to move into sole possession of the No. 8 seed in the WNBA on Tuesday night.
Now, Atlanta will look to take down the No. 1-seeded New York Liberty to set up a matchup in the playoffs with… the New York Liberty!
New York did the Dream a favor on Tuesday, knocking off the Washington Mystics and putting them a game behind Atlanta in the standings. The win also clinched the No. 1 seed for the Liberty, so they may not play their usual lineup in this matchup.
If the Liberty do sit people – and these odds seem to suggest they will – does it give Atlanta a perfect path to a playoff spot?
Let’s break down how to bet on this matchup.
Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream +3.5 (-110)
- Liberty -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: +128
- Liberty: -158
Total
- 160.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Dream vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Dream record: 14-25
- Liberty record: 32-7
Dream vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Haley Jones – day-to-day
- Aerial Powers – out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Liberty Injury Report
- None to report
Note: New York has clinched the No. 1 seed and may opt to sit key players ahead of the playoffs even though they are not injured.
Dream vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Jordin Canada: Injuries have limited Canada to just 19 games this season, but the Dream guard came up big on Tuesday, scoring 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting to lead Atlanta to a win over Chicago. Can she turn in another big game with Atlanta a win away from the playoffs?
New York Liberty
Nyara Sabally: I would not be shocked to see New York sit plenty of players in this game – or play them limited minutes – which should open up time for backup forward Nyara Sabally. This season, Sabally is averaging 4.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 57.0 percent from the field.
Dream vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
Nobody has more to play for Thursday night than Atlanta, as it controls its own destiny to make the playoffs.
Meanwhile, New York has the No. 1 seed locked up and no reason to run stars like Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones out there and risk injury.
Based on this spread, it appears that Vegas is preparing for at least some of the Liberty starters to sit, which is an invitation to bet on Atlanta.
The Dream have done a great job on the road, going 13-6 against the spread this season, and New York is just 5-15 ATS at home.
I’ll gladly back Atlanta with it getting points in the biggest game of the season.
Pick: Dream +3.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.