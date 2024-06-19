Dream vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA on Wednesday, June 19
The Minnesota Lynx are on a four-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s clash with the Atlanta Dream (6-6 on the season) on Wednesday night.
The Lynx have been a really great surprise in the WNBA this season, quickly becoming one of the league’s best teams and leading the Western Conference comfortably at this point in the season.
Atlanta has gotten off to a slow start offensively despite having Tina Charles, Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus all on the same roster.
Oddsmakers really undervalued the Lynx early in the season, allowing them to go 6-1 ATS as underdogs, but now they’re favored by 8.5 points in this matchup.
Let’s take a look at the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this WNBA clash on Wednesday.
Dream vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream +9 (-110)
- Lynx -9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: +330
- Lynx: -425
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dream vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 19
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Dream record: 6-6
- Lynx record: 11-3
Dream vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
- Aerial Powers -- out
Lynx Injury Report
- Bridget Carleton – probable
- Diamond Miller – out
Dream vs. Lynx Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard: Is Rhyne Howard starting to find her shot again? The Dream star has scored 16 or more points in three straight games, shooting 11-for-24 from beyond the arc over that stretch. She did shoot just 4-for-15 in her last game, but the Dream need Howard to score more since their rank just 10th in offensive rating and 11th in effective field goal percentage.
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier: Napheesa Collier had a rough game (5-for-17 shooting) in a win over the Dallas Wings on Monday night, but that shouldn't take away from what she’s done this season. The Lynx star is averaging 21.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.
Dream vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Until the Lynx start losing – or failing to cover – I’m going to keep backing them.
Minnesota covered as a double-digit favorite against the Dallas Wings on Monday, moving it to 10-4 against the spread on the season.
The Lynx are No. 2 in offensive rating, No. 2 in defensive rating and No. 3 in net rating this season, relying on a balanced attack that is led by Collier and sharpshooter Kayla McBride.
I’m worried about Atlanta’s offense (bottom three in the league in several categories) keeping pace with this Lynx team at home.
Minnesota is 5-3 ATS at Target Center and 7-1 straight up, while the Dream are just 5-7 against the spread overall.
Keep betting on the Lynx on their hot start to 2024.
Pick: Lynx -9 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.