Dream vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Sept. 3
Two teams fighting for playoff positioning square off on Tuesday night in Phoenix as the Atlanta Dream remain on the road against the Phoenix Mercury.
Atlanta picked up a massive win – snapping a four-game skid – over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night to pull into a tie with the Chicago Sky record-wise in the WNBA standings. Chicago (11-21) holds the eighth and final playoff spot at the moment.
With a win and a Sky loss on Tuesday, the Dream would find themselves in the playoff picture with just a few games to play in the regular season.
As for Phoenix, it has dropped three games in a row to fall behind the Indiana Fever in the standings. The current No. 7 seed, Phoenix is looking for a bounce-back game at home after a tough loss against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, and my betting prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup.
Dream vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dream -1 (-110)
- Mercury +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: -118
- Mercury: -102
Total
- 158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Dream record: 11-21
- Mercury record: 16-17
Dream vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – day-to-day
- Aerial Powers – out
Mercury Injury Report
- Charisma Osborne – out
- Rebecca Allen – out
Dream vs. Mercury Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard: Since the Olympic break, Howard has made at least two shots from deep in every game for the Dream, knocking down five of her nine shots from beyond the arc in Sunday’s win over the Sparks. With Atlanta on the verge of earning a playoff spot, it needs Howard to stay hot shooting the ball.
Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner: Even though the Mercury lost on Sunday, Griner still had another strong game, picking up 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting to go with five rebounds. This season, the All-Star center is averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 boards per game while shooting 57.0 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from 3.
Dream vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
I’m riding the hot hand on Tuesday night.
Atlanta has posted the No. 5 net rating in the WNBA since the Olympic break (+2.4), and it is on the verge of getting into the playoffs if it can close the season strong.
Meanwhile, the Mercury is slipping, ranking eighth in net rating (-3.0) over that same stretch. Not only that, but Phoenix is just 9-7 against the spread at home now this season after a strong start to the campaign.
That’s another reason to love the Dream. With Sunday’s win and cover, Atlanta is now 11-5 against the spread on the road and 5-5 against the spread as a favorite.
This game is essentially set as a pick’em, but I like the Dream to win.
Atlanta has not shot the ball well this season, but it has the No. 2 defensive rating in the league since the Olympic break. With Tina Charles, Howard, and Allisha Gray all healthy, I think the Dream can pull off a road win.
Pick: Dream Moneyline (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.