Dream vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Atlanta Dream are 7-3 on the year and 2-1 in WNBA Commissioner's Cup play, and on Sunday, they'll have a chance to avenge one of the three losses they've suffered this season when they take on the Washington Mystics.
These two teams played in their first game of the season and it was the Mystics who came out on top by a final score of 94-90. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Sunday's rematch.
Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dream -5.5 (-110)
- Mystics +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream -238
- Mystics +195
Total
- 160 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- No Reported Injuries
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore, G - Out For Season
Dream vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 15
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Dream record: 7-3
- Mystics record: 4-6
Dream vs. Mystics Player to Watch in Prop Market
Note: No props were available as of writing this article
- Brionna Jones UNDER Rebounds
Brionna Jones is leading the Atlantaa Dream in rebounds, averaging 9.2 per game, but she has a tough test infront of her on Sunday against the best rebounding team in the WNBA. The Mystics rank first in rebounding percentage, grabbing 53.8% of available boards. With that in mind, we're going to try to take the UNDER on Jones' rebounding number, which is likely going to be a touch too high based on her recent performances.
Storm vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
The Dream might just be the most underrated team in the WNBA right now. They may be 7-3 on the season, but they're third in the league in net rating at +7.7, only 3.2 points below the Minnesota Lynx. Sure, they're not on the level of the New York Liberty, but they should be favored by much more against a Mystics team that is 4-6 on the year with a net rating of -0.1.
Offense is going to be the difference maker in this game. They're third in the WNBA in offensive rating, while the Mystics rank 10th. Washington isn't could enough defensively to make up for their lack of offense, especially in this game against a Dream team that's averaging 84.2 points per game.
I'll back the Dream as short favorites.
Pick: Dream -5.5 (-110) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.