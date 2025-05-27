Dream vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The Atlanta Dream are fresh off of an impressive back-to-back showing over the weekend where they beat the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun to improve to 3-2 on the season.
Now, Atlanta hits the West Coast to play the Los Angeles Sparks and All-Star guard Kelsey Plum.
The Sparks are off to a bit of a slow start with Cameron Brink (ACL recovery), Rickea Jackson (concussion) and Rae Burrell (knee) all missing time to start the 2025 season.
Plum has been fantastic, and she was the driving force – along with Dearica Hamby – behind the Sparks’ win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.
Atlanta is a road favorite in this game, but it’s worth noting that Brittney Griner sat out Sunday’s matchup against the Sun.
Can the Dream cover and extend their winning streak to three?
Here’s a look at my favorite prop bet, game pick and, of course, the latest odds for Tuesday's contest.
Dream vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream -2.5 (-110)
- Sparks +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: -142
- Sparks: +120
Total
- 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Dream record: 3-2
- Sparks record: 2-3
Dream vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Te-Hina Paopao – day-to-day
- Brittney Griner – day-to-day
- Jordin Canada – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Rickea Jackson – concussion protocol
- Cameron Brink – out
- Rae Burrell – out
Dream vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum OVER 3.5 Made 3s (-114)
Plum has been lights out from 3 to start this season, knocking down 43.2 percent of her attempts on 8.8 shots per game.
She has three games with four or more 3s made, including a 6-for-10 showing against the Sky on Sunday night. Now, Plum gets to take on an Atlanta defense that is eighth in defensive rating despite coming off back-to-back games against winless teams on Saturday and Sunday.
The Sparks may not win this game, but Plum is going to get all of the shots she can handle – especially if Jackson remains out.
Dream vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
As good as the Sparks could be when they’re healthy, they're a shell of that team right now without Jackson, Brink and Burrell.
After beating the Golden State Valkyries in their season opener, the Sparks lost three games in a row before beating the Chicago Sky – the worst team in the W right now – on Sunday.
Los Angeles ranks just ninth in defensive rating and seventh in net rating despite a top-five offense to open the campaign.
Meanwhile, the Dream are fifth in net rating and an impressive 3-2 against the spread.
Without Brink, I’m worried about how the Sparks will match up with the size of Griner and Brionna Jones down low. Plus, Atlanta has won some games – including Sunday’s game against Connecticut – despite poor shooting performances from Rhyne Howard.
With all the injuries for the Sparks, I just think the ceiling is higher for Atlanta when it comes to this matchup. I wouldn't be shocked to see it pick up a third win in a row on Tuesday night.
Pick: Dream Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
