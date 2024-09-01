Dream vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch on Sunday, Sept. 1 (Trust Atlanta)
The final game of the night in the WNBA is between the Los Angeles Sparks (dead last in the WNBA standings) and Atlanta Dream (one game out of the No. 8 seed).
The Dream have dropped four games in a row, squandering chances to surpass the Chicago Sky (losers of five in a row) in the standings for the No. 8 seed. Can they turn that around on Sunday night?
The banged up Sparks pulled off a massive upset against the New York Liberty in their last game, but they still have just seven wins all season, five of which have come at home.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet on Sunday.
Dream vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dream -2 (-110)
- Sparks +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: -130
- Sparks: +110
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Dream record: 10-21
- Sparks record: 7-24
Dream vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Tina Charles – day-to-day
- Aerial Powers – out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Layshia Clarendon – day-to-day
- Aari McDonald – day-to-day
- Lexie Brown – out
- Cameron Brink – out
Dream vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Tina Charles: If Charles suits up, she’s been on fire as of late, averaging 18.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game since the Olympic break. Charles is the second-leading scorer in WNBA history, and she could help lead the Dream to the playoffs this season.
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: Jackson has scored in double figures in nine straight games, averaging 17.2 points per game. The rookie is showing that she can be a key piece for the Sparks going forward, putting up 12.6 points per game on great efficiency – 47.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from 3.
Dream vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
The Dream are just a game out of the No. 8 seed, and they have a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks (2-8 in their last 10 games) on Sunday.
The Sparks did upset the New York Liberty in their last game, but they rank dead last in the WNBA in net rating over their last 15 games and are down key players in Lexie Brown and Cameron Brink.
The Dream have been elite on the road (10-5 against the spread) while the Sparks are just 5-9-1 against the spread at home.
I can’t get behind the Sparks – even off a massive upset – to win again when the Dream are fighting for a playoff spot.
Pick: Dream Moneyline (-130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.