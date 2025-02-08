Duke vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 8
Duke will take its unbeaten ACC record on the road to face Clemson on Saturday night.
The Blue Devils are paced by an elite two-way roster that has out-classed the ACC thus far. Can Clemson keep up? The Tigers had been on a six game winning streak before losing to Georgia Tech at home in triple overtime on Tuesday.
Can Clemson respond and keep up with the vaunted Blue Devils? Here’s our betting preview.
Duke vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Duke: -6.5 (-102)
- Clemson: +6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Duke: -250
- Clemson: +202
Total: 132.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Duke vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Littlejohn Colisum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke Record: 20-2
- Clemson Record: 18-5
Duke vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
Duke
Cooper Flagg: The Wooden Award favorite continues to impress, last week carving up North Carolina to the tune of 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists with two blocks and three steals. The freshman has been lightly challenged since ACC play started, can he out-class the second place Tigers?
Clemson
Chase Hunter: Hunter will be tasked with unpacking the Duke defense on Saturday night. The senior guard has been excellent this season, averaging nearly 18 points per game on a blistering 43% shooting from deep.
Duke vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
I do believe that Clemson can dictate the pace in this one, ranking 343rd in adjusted tempo according to KenPom, and will hunt for the best shot against the elite Duke interior defense.
The Blue Devils’ defense has so much length that makes it incredibly difficult to score on the interior. Duke is tops in the nation in two-point field goal percentage and third in overall effective field goal percentage.
The Blue Devils don’t force a high rate of turnovers, 121st in the country, but do a good job of forcing teams to play in the halfcourt, ranking top three in average possession length on defense.
Further, off a triple overtime game, I wonder if there are any lingering effects as the team tries to take down the Blue Devils, who have won 16 games in a row, the most currently in the nation.
Clemson has the requisite size to match Duke and are a disciplined, isolation inducing defense that has the longest average possession length on defense in the country.
In a game that may feature limited possessions, and a raucous environment at Littlejohn Coliseum, I’ll side with the under on Saturday.
PICK: UNDER 132.5 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
