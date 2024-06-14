Eagles 2024 Win Total Projection (Oddsmakers Expect Another Strong Season from Philadelphia)
Those will remember the 2023 Eagles poorly as the team couldn’t capitalize on an 10-1 start and ultimately flamed out of the postseason on Wild Card Weekend against the Buccaneers.
However, the Eagles are expected to contend for a Super Bowl berth once again. Loaded with talent around quarterback Jalen Hurts that includes offseason signing Saquon Barkley, new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will try to get the Eagles back on track and back into the Super Bowl conversation.
Well, oddsmakers are prepared for it.
Here is the projected win total for the Eagles in 2024.
Eagles Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
10.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Count on Eagles to Win Double Digit Games Again
The Eagles lost five of the last six games last season, but still finished the year 11-6. Oddsmakers peg the team winning similar in 2024, with its aforementioned win total implying that the team gets to 11 or more wins about 51% of the time.
Philadelphia didn’t finish the season it had hoped to a year removed from a Super Bowl appearance, but the team still was able to rack up wins in impressive fashion with a talented defense and an overwhelming offense flush with options.
Hurts will hope to find his MVP form that he has showcased at times in each of the last two seasons, but not for the full balance of it. With Moore joining from the Chargers and formerly the Cowboys to run the offense, with Barkley in the fold with wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles offense may be set to fly again.
