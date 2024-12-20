Eagles vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Can Eagles Extend Winning Streak?)
The two best teams in the NFC East face off for the second – and final – time in the 2024 season on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have won 10 games in a row and are looking to extend that streak with the No. 1 seed in the NFC very much in play after Detroit lost in Week 15 to the Buffalo Bills.
Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are hanging on to a wild card spot in the NFC, and a win on Sunday would go a long way to clinching a playoff position. Washington has another huge game on the docket in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.
Earlier this season, Philly beat Washington by eight points at home, and it finds itself as a 3.5-point road favorite in this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s my prediction for the final score of this NFC East clash.
Eagles vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Eagles -3.5 (-110)
- Commanders +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Eagles: -180
- Commanders: +150
Total
- 45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Commanders are 8-5-1 against the spread this season, and they have covered in five of their seven home games to this point in 2024.
The Eagles enter this matchup with a 6-1 ATS record on the road, including a 3-1 mark as a road favorite.
Eagles vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week – why the Eagles are the bet to make on Sunday:
With the Lions suffering the amount of injuries they have, the Eagles may have surpassed them as the best team in the NFL. They have virtually no holes on their roster and have handled strong competition all season long.
Meanwhile, I still have some concerns about the Commanders' offense. They were a top-five unit in the first half of the season but are now just 13th in EPA per play and 10th in success rate since Week 11, including a disappointing performance against the Saints last week. The issues could be caused by a regressing Jayden Daniels, opposing teams figuring out a rookie quarterback, Kliff Kingsbury's historical regression in the second half of the season, or a mixture of all four factors.
The Eagles' defense, specifically their secondary, is going to prove to be too much for the Washington offense to handle. They dominated the Commanders early in the season, gaining 2.0 more yards per play, and I expect this game's final score to be even more lopsided.
Washington nearly blew a lead against the lowly New Orleans Saints in Week 15, and it hasn’t looked nearly as good as Philly over the last two months.
I think the Eagles can extend their winning streak to 11 games on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Commanders 20
