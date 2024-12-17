Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East on Sunday in Week 16 when they hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders.
Not only can they clinch the NFC East, but the No. 1 seed in the NFC is very much alive after the Lions lost in Week 15 while suffering a plethora of injuries on both sides of the football. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders also need a couple more wins this season to clinch a wild card berth and if they lose to both the Eagles and Falcons the next two weeks, they could be in trouble.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my best bet.
Eagles vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Eagles -3.5 (-105)
- Commanders +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Eagles -170
- Commanders +142
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-108)
- UNDER 45.5 (-112)
Eagles vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 22
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Eagles Record: 12-2
- Commanders Record: 9-5
Eagles vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Britain Covey, WR - Questionable
- Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable
- Sydney Brown, S - Questionable
Commanders Injury Report
- Zane Gonzalez, K - Questionable
- Tyler Biadasz, C - Questionable
- Jeremy Chinn, S - Questionable
- Zach Ertz, TE - Questionable
Eagles vs. Commanders Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: At the end of the day, the Eagles' offense still revolves around Saquon Barkley. He's averaging 5.9 yards per carry and they're at their best when they get him going. He ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders last month so expect another big performance from him on Sunday.
Washington Commanders
Brian Robinson Jr.: Brian Robinson Jr. has had an up and down season, but for the Commanders to be at their best, they need him to have a strong performance. The Eagles secondary has become one of the best in the NFL so running the football and controlling the clock is Washington's best path to victory.
Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Eagles to complete the series sweep against the Commanders:
With the Lions suffering the amount of injuries they have, the Eagles may have surpassed them as the best team in the NFL. They have virtually no holes on their roster and have handled strong competition all season long.
Meanwhile, I still have some concerns about the Commanders' offense. They were a top-five unit in the first half of the season but are now just 13th in EPA per play and 10th in success rate since Week 11, including a disappointing performance against the Saints last week. The issues could be caused by a regressing Jayden Daniels, opposing teams figuring out a rookie quarterback, Kliff Kingsbury's historical regression in the second half of the season, or a mixture of all four factors.
The Eagles' defense, specifically their secondary, is going to prove to be too much for the Washington offense to handle. They dominated the Commanders early in the season, gaining 2.0 more yards per play, and I expect this game's final score to be even more lopsided.
Pick: Eagles -3.5 (-105)
