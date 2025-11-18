Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Philadelphia Eagles take their four-game winning streak into Dallas in a rivalry matchup against the Cowboys.
Dallas got back on track with a 33-16 win in Las Vegas on Monday Night Football, but it won’t be as easy with the Birds coming to town.
Can the Eagles cover as road favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles -3.5 (-110)
- Cowboys +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Eagles: -198
- Cowboys: +164
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Eagles vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Eagles record: 8-2
- Cowboys record: 4-5-1
Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- The Eagles are 7-3 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys are 5-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 5-5 in the Eagles' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Cowboys' games this season.
- The Eagles are 4-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Cowboys are 2-2 against the spread at home this season.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Lane Johnson – doubtful
Cowboys Injury Report
- Solomon Thomas – questionable
Eagles vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch
Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles keep on winning, but Jalen Hurts is still under fire in Philadelphia. The Birds have won two low-scoring games, 10-7 in Green Bay and 16-9 against Detroit, since returning from the bye, but should have a chance to open things up against the Cowboys.
Hurts has now been held under 200 passing yards in three straight games, though, after throwing for at least 280 in his previous three contests.
The Cowboys held Hurts to 152 yards on 19 of 23 passing in Week 1, but the quarterback did score two rushing touchdowns in the win.
Dallas allows 381.3 yards per game, including 249.9 through the air. If Hurts can’t get right against the Cowboys, then the concerns in Philadelphia might be valid.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
I don’t really understand this line. Sure, the Cowboys are at home and division games are tough, but the Eagles look like a far superior team right now.
If the Eagles held the Packers and Lions to one touchdown each, I can’t imagine the Cowboys will be able to do much better. Meanwhile, the Birds offense should be able to take it to Dallas’ defense.
I’ll hop on the Eagles -3.5 early in the week and would play it confidently up to -5.5 or so.
Pick: Eagles -3.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.