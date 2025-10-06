Eagles vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
An NFC East battle takes place on Thursday night in Week 6, as the New York Giants and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart look to bounce back against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.
This is the second time the Eagles have played on Thursday in the 2025 season (they played Dallas on Thursday in Week 1), and they’re coming off their first loss of the season in Week 5. Philly blew a double-digit lead to the Denver Broncos, ending its undefeated start to the season.
Despite the loss, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are favored on the road in Week 6 against New York. The Giants pulled off an upset in Week 4 in Dart’s first start, but they lost badly to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, turning the ball over several times in the process.
That matchup with New Orleans was likely one of the more winnable games on New York’s schedule this season.
Does Philly bounce back on Thursday, or will we see another upset at MetLife?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this primetime matchup in Week 6.
Eagles vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles -7 (-110)
- Giants +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Eagles: -360
- Giants: +285
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Eagles vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 9
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Eagles record: 4-1
- Giants record: 1-4
Eagles vs. Giants Betting Trends
- The Eagles are 3-2 against the spread in the 2025 season.
- The Giants are 2-3 against the spread in the 2025 season.
- The Giants are 1-1 with Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback.
- New York is 1-1 against the spread at home this season.
- The Eagles are 2-0 against the spread on the road this season.
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Giants’ games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the Eagles’ games this season.
Eagles vs. Giants Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- TBA
Giants Injury Report
- TBA
Eagles vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Saquon Barkley, Running Back, Eagles
It’s been a slow start to the 2025 season for Barkley on the ground, as he’s averaging just 3.1 yards per carry, and the Eagles went away from their running game in their Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Barkley had just six carries for 30 yards in that game, although he did catch a long touchdown pass. The star running back is a threat through the air as well, but the Eagles may want to go back to their ground game against a Giants defense that entered Week 5 allowing 6.1 yards per carry – the most in the NFL at the time.
New York’s defense was suspect in the loss to the Saints, and Barkley is playing a revenge game against the franchise that drafted him and willingly let him walk for Philly.
I’d expect Philly to lean more on the running game in Week 6.
Eagles vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The UNDER has been a great play in games for both of these teams this season, hitting in four of the Giants’ matchups and three of Philly’s matchups.
The Giants have struggled overall on offense, and Jaxson Dart only led the team to 14 points in Week 5, turning the ball over a couple of times. Now, the Giants have to face an elite Philly front that ranked sixth in the NFL in EPA/Play entering Week 5.
New York’s defense was just 25th in EPA/Play entering Week 5, mainly because the team allowed 6.1 yards per carry through its first four games. I worry about the Giants defense against a great Eagles rush attack, but Philly gave Saquon Barkley just six carries in Week 5.
There have been a lot of questions about Philly’s offense, and it seems like the team has yet to find the right mix.
On a short week, I wouldn't be shocked if the Eagles try to slow the game down and win in the trenches against an inferior New York squad.
The Giants are averaging just 17.4 points per game in 2025, and they’ve scored 14 points or less in three of their five matchups.
This sets up well for the UNDER on Thursday.
Pick: UNDER 42.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.