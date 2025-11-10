Eagles vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Bet Philly to Upset?)
Two of the best teams in the NFC face off in primetime on Monday night, as the Green Bay Packers host the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts.
Philly is right back in the No. 1 spot in the NFC, and it can stay there with a win on Monday night over the 5-2-1 Packers. Green Bay is coming off a brutal loss as a double-digit favorite in Week 9, dropping its matchup with the suddenly competitive Carolina Panthers.
Jordan Love and company desperately need to bounce back, but they’ll be shorthanded on offense with Jayden Reed (injured reserve) and Tucker Kraft (torn ACL out for the season) both sidelined.
The Eagles, on the other hand, are coming out of their bye week and have not lost after a bye in the Nick Sirianni era (4-0). Philly has losses to Denver and the New York Giants, but it has beaten other NFC contenders in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.
Can it add the Packers to that list? Oddsmakers have Green Bay set as a favorite in this Week 10 clash.
Here’s how I’m leaning for the Eagles vs. Packers showdown on Monday night.
Eagles vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles +2.5 (-115)
- Packers -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Eagles: +110
- Packers: -130
Total
- 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
This line has held steady with the Packers as 2.5-point favorites on Monday night, but Green Bay hasn’t exactly been great against the spread – thanks to a couple of huge upset losses. The Packers are just 3-5 against the number this season.
Meanwhile, the Eagles are 5-3 against the spread and looking to move to 5-0 after the bye in the Nick Sirianni era.
Eagles vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet in this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s taking the OVER between these two teams:
Both offenses in this game are better than their defenses, yet the total in this game is set in the mid-40s at 44.5. The Packers rank third in EPA per play, third in success rate, and sixth in offensive DVOA. Defensively, they rank 15th, 13th, and eighth in those three metrics.
The Eagles are in similar form, ranking eighth, 15th, and seventh in EPA, success rate, and offensive DVOA, but come in at 16th, 15th, and 18th in the defensive version of those statistics. If both offenses come to play on Monday night, there's a chance the total soars OVER the current number of 44.5.
While I agree with MacMillan that this could be a high-scoring game, I’m also buying the Eagles to win this game outright. This was actually my favorite upset pick of the week here at SI:
Despite all the worries and questions about the Philadelphia Eagles this season, they’re in first place in the NFC and coming off a bye that should help them get both Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown healthy.
I cannot trust the Green Bay Packers, who have terrible losses to Cleveland and Carolina, playing plenty of shaky halves of football this season. They won’t be able to have a letdown against this Philly team that is top-10 in the league in EPA/Play on offense.
Green Bay has some great numbers on defense (it’s No. 2 in the league in yards per play allowed), but it has not put together a lot of complete games in the 2025 season.
Nick Sirianni’s Eagles are a perfect 4-0 after the bye since he took over as the team’s head coach, and I expect that streak to continue on Monday night.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Packers 21
