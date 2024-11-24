Eagles vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 12
The Eagles have continued to look better and better, vying for the top of the NFC standings, but can its heater continue on the road against the Rams?
Los Angeles is in the center of a crowded NFC West race, and will look to get its running game going with Kyren Williams, but will the Eagles vaunted defensive line shut him down again? Meanwhile, Philadelphia will have more volume to go around with DeVonta Smith out for this one, and I’m targeting two key plays to step up.
Find out how to bet player props for this Sunday Night Football showdown below!
Best Player Props for Eagles vs. Rams in NFL Week 12
- Dallas Goedert OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
- Saquon Barkley OVER 114.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Kyren Williams UNDER 76.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Dallas Goedert OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
Goedert has played two games since returning from injury, and in the competitive one, he showed why he is one of the best pass catching tight ends in the sport.
The veteran had five catches on five targets for 61 yards, including a 32-yard reception.
With DeVonta Smith set to miss this game, the Eagles will continue to lean on its TE to aid Jalen Hurts in the passing game.
The Rams pass defense is shaky, ranking 22nd in EPA/Dropback, so with a plus matchup and more targets to go around with the loss of Smith for this game, I like Goedert to be the biggest benefactor at this median prop.
Saquon Barkley OVER 114.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards
The favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year, Barkley has been a monster since arriving in Philadelphia.
The former Giants running back has been utilized both as a rusher and a pass catcher in a high volume role. He has gone over this number in seven of 10 games this season all in different ways.
With Smith out, and against a formidable Rams pass rush, I can see more check downs than usual for Hurts with an eye for Barkley, who is a blur in the open field. Barkley has at least three targets in six of 10 games this season.
This is a play on volume and the likelihood that Barkley rips off a chunk play as he continues to build on his OPOY campaign.
Kyren Williams UNDER 76.5 Rushing Yards
The Eagles defense has improved as the season has gone on, and its strength is in the trenches.
Philadelphia has shut down the opposing run game for the most part, ranking sixth in EPA/Rush on the year.
Williams is a high volume running back, but hasn’t been incredibly efficient this season, averaging less than four yards per carry on the year.
Against an elite rush defense, this mark is expecting a high-end outcome for the Fresno State product. Williams has cleared this total in half of his games this season, but his rush share has also dwindled to 15 in each of the past two after rushing the ball 19 or more times in six straight.
I’ll fade Williams in this matchup.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.