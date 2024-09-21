Eagles vs. Saints Player Props for NFL Week 3 (Predictions for Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith)
The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints square off in Week 3 in what should be a terrific game between two of the better teams in the NFC.
Philly’s defense has been questionable through two weeks, and there is a way to attack that in the prop market with Alvin Kamara, who is on a tear to open 2024 with the Saints.
Plus, there are two receivers that I’m eyeing in the prop market to make an impact on Sunday. Let’s break down all three of the picks!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Saints
- Alvin Kamara OVER 102.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-115)
- Rashid Shaheed Longest Reception OVER 21.5 Yards (-125)
- DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (-105)
Alvin Kamara OVER 102.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-115)
This is a prime matchup for Alvin Kamara, who ran all over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.
Kamara has cleared 102.5 rushing and receiving yards easily in his first two games, putting up 110 in the season opener against Carolina and 180 in Week 2 against Dallas.
Now, the star running back faces a Philly defense that is allowing an NFL-worst 6.7 yards per carry through two games. He should have a field day – and a major workload – on Sunday.
Rashid Shaheed Longest Reception OVER 21.5 Yards (-125)
One of the best deep threats in the NFL and the home-run threat for the Saints, Rashid Shaheed already has caught long passes of 59 and 70 yards in his first two games in 2024.
While Shaheed only has nine targets on the season, he has two touchdowns, and he has flown past this prop in both of his games. Over the last two seasons, Shaheed has averaged over 15 yards per reception, and I think he could be the target of a few Derek Carr deep balls on Sunday.
DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (-105)
With A.J. Brown potentially missing a second straight game, DeVonta Smith becomes an elite anytime touchdown target against the Saints.
Against Atlanta, Smith caught his first score of the season, registering a team-high 10 targets and turning them into seven catches for 76 yards.
Smith now has seven catches in each of the first two games of the season, and he should play a big role again in Week 3. If the Eagles fall behind, Smith has even more value at +100.
