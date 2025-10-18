Eagles vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7 (Bet Goedert to Score)
The Philadelphia Eagles look to get back on track after a home loss to the Giants on Thursday Night Football last week. That was their second straight loss, but they’ve now had 10 days off before Sunday afternoon’s clash.
Minnesota has alternated wins and losses so far this season and is coming off a 21-17 win in Cleveland.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Eagles vs. Vikings on Sunday, October 19.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Saquon Barkley OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
- Will Reichard OVER 1.5 Field Goals (+100)
- Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+270)
Saquon Barkley OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
After an MVP performance in his first year in Philadelphia, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has not found that same success this season. He has just 325 yards and three touchdowns on 95 carries.
But if there’s ever a defense to get going against, it’s the Vikings.
Minnesota has allowed 132.2 rushing yards per game, but that’s skewed by Cincinnati’s pitiful performance on the ground in Week 3. Since then, Kenneth Gainwell ran for 99 yards on 19 carries, and Quinshon Judkins had 110 yards on 23 carries last week. And prior to that, Bijan Robinson ran for 143 yards on 22 carries in Week 2.
The Eagles need to get going after two straight losses, and handing the ball off to Barkley might be the best way to do that on Sunday in Minnesota.
Will Reichard OVER 1.5 Field Goals (+100)
Everyone loves betting on kickers, right? Well, maybe not. But everyone loves winning bets, and Vikings kicker Will Reichard has been pretty profitable this season.
Reichard missed his only attempt last week in Cleveland, which was his first miss of the season. He was 2 for 2 in each of the first four weeks of the year for the Vikings.
The Eagles' defense broke more than they bent last week, but that came after three straight games of multiple field goals against, including four for the Rams and three for the Bucs.
This is expected to be a close game and the Vikings should take the points when they can.
Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+270)
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been a goldmine in recent weeks. He is now tied with Jalen Hurts for the most rushing plus receiving touchdowns on the season with five, all of which came in the last four weeks.
Goedert had an especially strong game last week, catching nine of 11 targets for 110 yards and a score. Those 11 targets led the team, and his nine targets the week prior were second to DeVonta Smith’s 10.
The Vikings allowed both David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. to catch touchdown passes last week as the Browns' tight ends combined for 10 catches on 13 targets.
I’m all over Goedert to score at this price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.