Eagles vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Philly Can Bounce Back)
The reigning Super Bowl champions aren’t looking too good and are in danger of losing a third straight game in Week 7. The Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings as a 2.5-point favorite on Sunday.
It’s not surprising that Philly struggled with the Denver Broncos in Week 5, but its blowout loss to the New York Giants the following week was unexpected. The Eagles’ once-dominant rushing attack needs to find its legs against a Vikings squad that’s working through its own problems with Carson Wentz likely under center in this matchup.
Another Philadelphia loss could open the NFC East up in a major way. Here’s our score prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Eagles vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles: -2.5 (-105)
- Vikings: +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Eagles: -126
- Vikings: +108
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Philadelphia and Minnesota have been a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to the spread or total. The Eagles have shown resilience in enemy territory this year though and are 2-1 against the spread on the road.
Eagles vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
The Eagles are a bottom-10 team both throwing and running the football, but their passing attack has shown promise in recent weeks. Jalen Hurts has tallied at least 280 passing yards in two straight contests. Unlocking his weapons out wide could open up Philadelphia’s offense in a big way.
Minnesota isn’t too far from the Eagles right now when it comes to point production. The Vikings are averaging just 0.9 more points per game and have only gone over 21 points once since Carson Wentz took over for the injured J.J. McCarthy.
This has the makings of a close game, but the Eagles have a slight edge because they have all their preferred starters at the most important skill positions. Hurts is fresh off throwing for 280 yards and two scores against another elite pass defense and is trending in the right direction.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 23, Vikings 20
