Eagles Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Philadelphia Poised to Dominate NFC)
The Philadelphia Eagles will enter the 2025 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champions, steamrolling the Kansas City Chiefs in February.
With that being said, every team starts from scratch at the start of the new campaign in September. Can the Eagles put together a successful defense of their title? If oddsmakers and bettors are to trust, they're going to once again be the most dominant team in the NFC.
Let's take a look at their projected win total for the upcoming season.
Philadelphia Eagles Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (+115)
- UNDER 11.5 (-135)
Eagles Have Highest Win Total in NFC
The Eagles are one of four teams that enter the 2025 season with a win total of 11.5, but the only team in the NFC. The Bills, Ravens, and Chiefs, all of whom belong to the AFC, are the other three teams with a win total that high.
The next closest teams to the Eagles' projected win total are the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, who both have win totals set at 10.5 for the upcoming season.
The Eagles check every box for what you'd look for in yet another successful season. They're returning almost their entire roster from a year ago and have added a couple of pieces to be even better than they were from their Super Bowl-winning campaign.
The Eagles finished fourth in the NFL last season in Net Yards per Play (+0.9), but they were the only team that ranked inside the top six in both EPA and opponent EPA per play, making the strong argument that they were the most complete team in the league a year ago.
The biggest factor working against the Eagles in 2025 is their strength of schedule. They will play seven games against teams that made the playoffs last season, and their two games against the Cowboys are likely to be much more difficult than they were in 2024. Outside of two games against the Giants and one against the Raiders, they have no easy wins on their 2025 schedule.
They'll kick the season off against the Cowboys on September 4.
