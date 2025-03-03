Eastern Kentucky vs. Jacksonville Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for ASUN Championship Quarterfinal
Jacksonville and Eastern Kentucky meet in the ASUN quarterfinals on Monday night with the Dolphins looking to continue their season dominance against the Colonels.
Jacksonville will host this conference tournament matchup after winning both meetings against Eastern Kentucky, including on Monday, Feb. 24. So, can the aggressive defense of the Dolphins continue to dictate this series against a conference foe?
Let’s break it down below!
Eastern Kentucky vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eastern Kentucky: +3.5 (-118)
- Jacksonville: -3.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Eastern Kentucky: +130
- Jacksonville: -156
Total: 142.5 (Over -105/Under -118)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Jacksonville How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Swisher Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Eastern Kentucky Record: 18-13
- Jacksonville Record: 18-12
Eastern Kentucky vs. Jacksonville Key Players to Watch
Eastern Kentucky
Devontae Blanton: Everything the Colonels want to do funnels through Blanton, who leads the team in not only shots percentage, but also assist rate. Blanton is third in the ASUN in assist rate while also averaging 16 points per game.
Jacksonville
Zach Bell: The junior guard has continued to come on strong as the season continues for the Dolphins, shooting a torrid 38% from beyond the arc in conference play while also being an off-ball threat that can get to the rim and finish from in close. On top of that, the guard provides strong defense, ranking fifth in ASUN steal percentage.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Jacksonville Prediction and Pick
These two met on Feb. 24 in what was a poor offensive showcase from both teams as the two defensive minded groups shut down the opposition.
Jacksonville won 59-55, staying way under the closing total of 147.5, and I’m in line to think we see a defensive affair yet again.
The Dolphins defense has emerged as the best group in the ASUN, leading the conference in effective field goal percentage and turnover rate. This is going to be incredibly impactful against Eastern Kentucky, a team reliant on handling ball pressure and maintaining possession in order to offset a shaky shooting number in conference play, 10th in effective field goal percentage.
On the other side of the ball, the reason why Jacksonville has struggled to blowout EKU in the first two games is that the team’s offense is so poor. The team is 11th in ASUN turnover rate and is over-reliant on its 3-point shooting. Jacksonville is shooting a league best 39% from beyond the arc, but the Eastern Kentucky defense is allowing the fourth lowest 3-point in the conference.
The Dolphins defense will play a big role, but the teams offense will keep it under the total.
PICK: UNDER 142.5 (-118, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
