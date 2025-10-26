Is Emeka Egbuka Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Saints)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some positive injury news on Sunday ahead of their matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday afternoon.
Egbuka was injured in Week 6, but he ended up playing on Monday night against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 despite being listed as questionable for that matchup.
This is a huge boost for the Bucs offense, as it will be without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving in this matchup.
Egbuka caught just four of his 12 targets against Detroit for 58 yards, but he’s been elite in the 2025 season.
The first-round pick has 31 catches for 527 yards and five scores, leading the Bucs receiving corps with Baker Mayfield playing at an elite level.
Here’s a look at how to bet on Egbuka in Week 8 against New Orleans.
Best Emeka Egbuka Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Saints
Emeka Egbuka OVER 5.5 Receptions (+108)
With Godwin and Evans both out in this matchup, we’re going to get a chance to see Egbuka operate as the true No. 1 target in Week 8.
The rookie had 12 targets in Week 7 with Godwin out and Evans exiting early with a broken collarbone and concussion, and I think he could be in line for a similar workload against New Orleans.
The Saints have done a good job stopping the run (sixth in EPA/Rush), but they are just 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
Egbuka only has two games with six or more catches, but he’s been targeted 54 times already this season and has at least four receptions in every game that he’s been able to finish (he had just two catches in Week 6 when he injured his hamstring).
I think Baker Mayfield will look the rookie’s way early and often on Sunday, making him a steal at this plus-money number in Week 8.
