Is Evan Mobley Playing in Game 4? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Pacers)
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley missed Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with an ankle injury, but he was able to return for Game 3 on Friday night.
Now, with the Cavs in a postion to even their series with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Mobley is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday in Game 4.
This is great news for the Cavs, as they were able to get Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter all back in action in Game 3 after they missed Game 2. Garland had not played since Game 2 against the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.
Mobley did not look any worse for wear in Game 3, putting up a massive double-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.
With the Defensive Player of the Year back in action, the Cavs held the Pacers to just 104 points in Game 3 and won by 22.
Now that Mobley appears to be good to go, the Cavs are five-point favorites on the road in this game in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cleveland is also the No. 3 choice to win the NBA Finals this season, a sign that oddsmakers expect the Cavs to go on to win this series against Indiana.
Mobley has been great in the playoffs, averaging 17.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block per game for the Cavs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.