Every MLB Team's World Series Odds Through First Two Months of 2024 Season
We're officially more than two months into the 2024 Major League Baseball season so it's time to take a step back and take a look at the futures markets.
What teams have underperformed? What teams are a surprising contender? Are there any teams we should bet on now or are there a few we should stay away from?
In this article, we're going to take a look at the latest World Series odds for all 32 teams. Let's dive into it. All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Odds (+260)
The Dodgers, despite underperforming by their standards, are still set as the World Series favorites at +260, which is an implied probability of 27.78%. There's no denying the talent this roster has and they're still playing well enough to have a hefty lead on the NL West.
New York Yankees World Series Odds (+410)
The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball through the first two months. Their pitching has been sharp and their offense, specifically the play of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, has been unbelievable. If I were to pick one team to win it all at this point of the season, I'd pick the Yankees.
Philadelphia Phillies World Series Odds (+650)
The Phillies have the best record in the National League at 44-19. They have a great chance to yet again go on a deep playoff run.
Atlanta Braves World Series Odds (+750)
The injury bug has bitten the Braves, most notably Ronald Acuna Jr., who will miss the rest of the 2024 season. There's still plenty of time for them to rally and there's a reason they're still fourth on the odds list to win it all.
Baltimore Orioles World Series Odds (+1200)
The Orioles are still well behind the Yankees in the AL East, but at 39-22, they'll be back in the playoffs once again.
Seattle Mariners World Series Odds (+1700)
The Seattle Mariners lead the AL West, but their offense needs to wake up if they want to be true World Series contenders in 2024.
Minnesota Twins World Series Odds (+2100)
The AL Central was supposed to be the worst division in baseball, but as of writing this article, four of the five teams are at .500 or above, including the Minnesota Twins at 33-29.
Houston Astros World Series Odds (+2300)
The Houston Astros don't look like the same contender they once were. Their metrics are still respectable and their offense has woken up in recent weeks. If there's one team that has got off to a slow start that I could see getting hot in the second half of the season, it's the Astros.
Cleveland Guardians World Series Odds (+2700)
The Cleveland Guardians are eye-popping 40-21 as of writing this article. While that's impressive, I wouldn't be surprised if he saw some regression from this team in the second half of the season.
Milwaukee Brewers World Series Odds (+3100)
The Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central and have had one of the better offenses through the first two months of the season. They are a team to watch in the National League.
Texas Rangers World Series Odds (+3200)
It's been a bad start to the season for the defending World Series champions. Their offense has been middling and their bullpen continues to cost them games. They need to find a way to turn the ship around or they're going to fail to make the playoffs.
San Diego Padres World Series Odds (+3600)
Arizona Diamondbacks World Series Odds (+4800)
Kansas City Royals World Series Odds (+5000)
The Kansas City Royals might be the single most surprising team in the Majors this season at 37-26. Not only has their record been good, but they have the metrics to back it up. Between strong offensive statistics and more than one Cy Young candidate in their rotation, the Royals could be a Cinderella story in 2024.
Chicago Cubs World Series Odds (+5500)
Tampa Bay Rays World Series Odds (+6500)
San Francisco Giants World Series Odds (+7000)
St. Louis Cardinals World Series Odds (+7500)
Toronto Blue Jays World Series Odds (+8500)
The Blue Jays may be the most disappointing team in the Majors. Despite looking like a talented squad on paper, their offense has been without teeth and their bullpen has been abysmal. On top of that, their rotation hasn't been nearly as good as it was last year. Time is running out for Toronto.
Detroit Tigers World Series Odds (+10000)
Cincinnati Reds World Series Odds (+12000)
Boston Red Sox World Series Odds (+13000)
New York Mets World Series Odds (+15000)
I feel sorry for Mets fans. It's been a disaster of a season and they're already 16.5 games back from the Phillies in the NL East.
Pittsburgh Pirates World Series Odds (+29000)
Washington Nationals World Series Odds (+50000)
Los Angeles Angels World Series Odds (+50000)
Chicago White Sox World Series Odds (+50000)
Oakland Athletics World Series Odds (+50000)
Miami Marlins World Series Odds (+50000)
Colorado Rockies World Series Odds (+50000)
