Every MLB Team's Odds to Make the Playoffs at All-Star Break (Red Sox Firmly in Wild-Card Race)
Now that we have a couple of days off before Major League Baseball returns to action, it's time to take a step back and see where things stand at the unofficial halfway point of the season.
DraftKings Sportsbook has posted the odds for all 30 teams to make this year's postseason and while a few have already virtually locked things up, the wild-card race is shaping up to be a fun one. Let's take a look at the latest playoff standings and the odds for each team.
American League Current Playoff Standings and Odds
To no ones surprise, the Detroit Tigers have virtually locked up a playoff spot at this point of the season, barring a complete meltdown in the second half of the season. At 59-38, they have an 11.5 game lead on the AL Central and a 2.5 game lead on the No. 1 seed.
The Toronto Blue Jays, who sit at -400 to make the playoffs, currently have a two-game lead on the New York Yankees, but the Bronx Bombers still have significantly better odds of making the playoffs at -1000. The Yankees are still favored to win the AL East at -120, compared to the Blue Jays at +170.
The Boston Red Sox, thanks to a 10-game win streak heading into the All-Star Break, have climbed back into a wild-card spot and DraftKings now has them slightly favored to make the postseason at -115.
The Rays, Rangers, Angels, Twins, Royals, and Guardians are all within five games of the final wild-card spot, so things could get wild in the final stretch of the season depending on how those teams perform.
National League Current Playoff Standings and Odds
The Los Angeles Dodgers, as everyone expected, is a shoo-in to return to the postseason this year, and not many people would be surprised to see the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets also as big favorites to make the playoffs. The Brewers hold on to the top wild card spot and are also significant favorites to make the playoffs.
As of now, it looks like the final wild-card spot is the one that's going to be up for grabs. The San Diego Padres hold a slight 0.5 game lead on the San Francisco Giants, but the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds are both within three games and will be part of the wild-card conversation in the second half of the season.
