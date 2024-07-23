Every NBA Team's Opening Division Odds for the 2024-25 Season
The 2024-25 NBA regular season won’t start for a few months, but more and more futures markets are being released that can give us some insight into where teams stand.
Oddsmakers released division odds for the 2024-25 season, and while NBA divisions aren’t nearly as important as some other sports like football or baseball, the odds show us which teams are more likely to end up with some higher seeds this season.
The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks are all odds on favorites to win their respective divisions in the 2024-25 campaign, but there are still some races that should be tight down the stretch.
Here are the opening division odds and some insight on where bettors should consider placing wagers ahead of the regular season.
NBA Division Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division Odds
- Boston Celtics: -170
- Philadelphia 76ers: +350
- New York Knicks: +360
- Toronto Raptors: +35000
- Brooklyn Nets: +60000
At -170, Boston has a 62.96 percent chance to win the division based on implied probability. There’s no doubt that the defending champs are favored to win this division, the Eastern Conference and the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 campaign, but I am intrigued about the New York Knicks in this division.
While Boston, Philly and New York should all be good this season, the Knicks and head coach Tom Thibodeau are known for playing extremely hard in the regular season, and it allowed them to earn the No. 2 seed with 50 wins last season despite losing several players, including All-NBA forward Julius Randle, to injury.
If there’s a team I’d take a shot on, it’s the Knicks since Philly is likely to rest Joel Embiid – and maybe Paul George – to make sure that it is healthy for the playoffs.
Central Division Odds
- Milwaukee Bucks: -145
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +265
- Indiana Pacers: +400
- Chicago Bulls: +20000
- Detroit Pistons: +40000
Milwaukee has not been talked about much this offseason, but it did add a starting-level guard in Gary Trent Jr. on a minimum deal in free agency.
The Bucks should be the favorite in this division if they stay healthy, but last season they nearly squandered the division title to the Cavs, who ended up losing on the final day of the season to give Milwaukee the division and the No. 3 seed.
Both Cleveland and Indiana are intriguing options in the regular season if the Bucks rest Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo more than we expect after last year’s injuries derailed their playoff run.
Southeast Division Odds
- Orlando Magic: -135
- Miami Heat: +145
- Atlanta Hawks: +1200
- Charlotte Hornets: +10000
- Washington Wizards: +20000
The Orlando Magic finished ahead of the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference last season, and oddsmakers expect it to happen again. Based on these division odds, the Magic have an implied probability of 57.45 percent to repeat as division champs.
This should be a two-team race for the division with Atlanta, Charlotte and Washington all in rebuilding phases.
Western Conference
Northwest Division Odds
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +130
- Denver Nuggets: +200
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +220
- Utah Jazz: +60000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +60000
After adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason, the Thunder have moved to the favorite to win the Western Conference, but they’re not odds on favorites to win their division.
Last season, the No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds in the Western Conference came from the Northwest Division, and oddsmakers are expecting the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves to remain in the hunt in this market.
OKC has an implied probability of 43.48 percent to win the Northwest in the 2024-25 campaign.
Pacific Division Odds
- Phoenix Suns: +230
- Los Angeles Lakers: +330
- Sacramento Kings: +340
- Golden State Warriors: +450
- Los Angeles Clippers: +550
This is the most wide open division in the league, as no team is shorter than +550 to win at this point in the offseason.
The Los Angeles Clippers won the Pacific last season, but they’ve taken a massive step back with Paul George now in Philadelphia. Sprinkling on a few teams, including the Golden State Warriors, who now have a little more depth, may be the best way to go about betting on this division.
Southwest Division Odds
- Dallas Mavericks: -115
- Memphis Grizzlies: +300
- New Orleans Pelicans: +425
- Houston Rockets: +1100
- San Antonio Spurs: +2800
Are the Memphis Grizzlies undervalued in the Southwest? Dallas went to the Finals last season and deserves to be the favorite, but the Grizzlies won the division and earned the No. 2 seed in back-to-back seasons before an injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign.
At +300, Memphis is worth a shot, and I wouldn’t be shocked if either the San Antonio Spurs or Houston Rockets flirt with the top spot in this division as well. Both teams likely won’t win based on these odds, but Houston nearly made the play-in last season and San Antonio has arguably the best young player in the league in Victor Wembanyama.
There are worse teams to consider at 10/1 or more to win their division in the 2024-25 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.