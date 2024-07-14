Every NBA Team's Opening Win Total Projection for the 2024-25 Season
We're through most of the major transactions (barring some crazy trades) of the 2024 offseason, which means oddsmakers are starting to assess each team's additions.
Recently, the opening win total projections for the 2024-25 season were released, and the defending champion Boston Celtics have the highest projection of any team.
Win totals are a great way to see where oddsmakers view each team finishing the conference, even though it's super early to start betting on these markets.
Boston is the clear-cut No. 1 team in the East since it returned its entire rotation from last season's title, but the rest of the East has seen some changes with New York, Philly, Orlando and others making moves to improve their chances of dethroning the champs.
Out West, there has been a ton of talent added (DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray were two of the big names switching conferences) and nearly every team appears to be looking to make the playoffs rather than tank.
It's interesting to see who the oddsmakers view as the top-10 teams (for the playoffs and play-in tournament) at this point in the offseason.
Opening NBA Win Totals Projections for Every Team
Oddsmakers from DraftKings have released win total odds for every team so far except Chicago, Golden State and Utah -- a sign that they expect moves potentially from those teams still this offseason.
Zach LaVine (Chicago) and Lauri Markkanen (Utah) both could still be on the move this offseason.
Eastern Conference Win Total Projections
- Boston Celtics: 57.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
- New York Knicks: 51.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
- Philadelphia 76ers: 51.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
- Milwaukee Bucks: 51.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
- Cleveland Cavaliers: 47.5 (Over -110/Under-110)
- Orlando Magic: 47.5 (Over -110/Under-110)
- Indiana Pacers: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Miami Heat: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Atlanta Hawks: 34.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
- Toronto Raptors: 32.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
- Charlotte Hornets: 29.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
- Detroit Pistons: 24.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
- Washington Wizards: 22.5 (Over +105/Under -125)
- Brooklyn Nets: 19.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Chicago Bulls (N/A)
Western Conference Win Total Projections
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Denver Nuggets: 52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
- Dallas Mavericks: 50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
- Phoenix Suns: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Memphis Grizzlies: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Sacramento Kings: 45.5 (Over -125/Under +105)
- New Orleans Pelicans: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Los Angeles Lakers: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
- Houston Rockets: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Los Angeles Clippers: 41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
- San Antonio Spurs: 34.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
- Portland Trail Blazers: 22.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
- Golden State Warriors (N/A)
- Utah Jazz (N/A)
