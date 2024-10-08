Every NBA Team’s Playoff Odds Ahead of 2024-25 Season (Western Conference Could Get Wild)
With the 2024-25 NBA season approaching, oddsmakers have released playoff odds for every team, and the market is extremely different in each conference.
In the Eastern Conference, there are eight teams with -500 odds or better to make the playoffs, a sign that oddsmakers believe that the eight playoff squads are pretty entrenched ahead of the regular season.
While something could always change, especially since the final two seeds in each conference are deciding during the play-in tournament, there isn’t a ton of value to be had when it comes to betting in this market – unless you’re considering a “to make the playoffs” parlay – but I’m not going to go there yet.
Out West, there are 10 teams at minus odds to make the playoffs, yet only eight teams will officially get in.
So, we have a bit of a log jam.
Here’s a look at the odds ahead of the 2024-25 season and a quick breakdown of how to proceed when betting playoff odds for each conference.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Eastern Conference Playoff Odds
- Boston Celtics: -10000
- New York Knicks: -5000
- Philadelphia 76ers: -3000
- Milwaukee Bucks: -3000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: -900
- Orlando Magic: -750
- Indiana Pacers: -600
- Miami Heat: -500
- Atlanta Hawks: +170
- Charlotte Hornets: +500
- Toronto Raptors: +600
- Chicago Bulls: +700
- Detroit Pistons: +1100
- Washington Wizards: +2200
- Brooklyn Nets: +3000
Let’s be honest, if the East doesn’t end up with these eight teams (Boston, New York, Philly, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Orlando, Indiana, Miami) in the playoffs, it would be a pretty major surprise.
Sure, the Atlanta Hawks don’t have an incentive to tank since they don’t have their pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but they also moved Dejounte Murray in the offseason.
Nobody is buying a turnaround from the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets or even the Toronto Raptors being big enough to make the playoffs – although Toronto at +600 may be the only team that isn’t favored to get in that I’d be willing to bet on.
Ultimately, barring injury, the top eight in the East should be pretty set in stone. Now, the play-in can be a wild place, and we’ve seen injuries knock teams down in the past – Philly landed in the play-in just last season.
For now, I’d stay away from laying the price with any of the favorites – there’s simply no value there – but Toronto, who returns Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley may be better than these odds suggest.
I am projecting the Raptors as the No. 10 seed in the East – meaning they will be in the play-in – so they could be worth a shot at +600, even though they’d still face an uphill battle at No. 10 go get into the postseason.
Out West… well… that’s a whole different story.
Western Conference Playoff Odds
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -2500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: -1200
- Denver Nuggets: -1200
- Dallas Mavericks: -525
- Memphis Grizzlies: -225
- Phoenix Suns: -210
- Sacramento Kings: -145
- New Orleans Pelicans: -170
- Golden State Warriors: -115
- Los Angeles Lakers: -105
- Houston Rockets: +120
- Los Angeles Clippers: +190
- San Antonio Spurs: +380
- Utah Jazz: +1800
- Portland Trail Blazers: +3000
10 teams favored to make the playoffs? Oh, this is going to be fun.
The play-in tournament mix should be great with the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and potentially the San Antonio Spurs (all plus money to make the playoffs) potentially lurking behind veteran teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
Personally, I love Golden State at -115 in this market. It may have upgraded the roster by letting Klay Thompson go and adding role plays in De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield, and I expect Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga to take a step forward in bigger roles this season.
The key Warriors stat? They were 33-22 when Draymond Green played last season and 13-14 when he didn’t. If he can avoid a suspension, I like Green, Steph Curry and company to sneak into a playoff spot.
Another interesting team in this market is Memphis (-225) as oddsmakers apparently think it will return to its 50-win ways after a down year with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and others missing significant time.
I wouldn’t bet on the Grizz to make the playoffs at this price, but they could be the reason a team like the Lakers, Clippers or Pelicans falls out of the field.
Unlike the East, there is some value if you believe in the Rockets, Lakers, Warriors or others that appear to be in that No. 6 to No. 10 range in the West.
While Golden State is the clear target for me ahead of the season, this is a market to monitor as the season goes on since there should be just a few games separating several teams from earning a berth in the postseason – similar to how it shook out last season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.