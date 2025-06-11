Every NFL Team’s Odds to Win the AFC in the 2025 Season (Bills, Ravens Favored Over Chiefs)
All 32 teams across the NFL are entering mandatory minicamps this week, which means it's time to start taking a look at the odds for the upcoming season. One of the most fascinating markets is which team will represent the AFC at Super Bowl 60.
The Chiefs have dominated the conference for years, so you might be surprised to find out they're third on the odds list entering this season.
AFC Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Bills +350
- Ravens +350
- Chiefs +370
- Bengals +950
- Chargers +1200
- Broncos +1200
- Texans +1900
- Steelers +2000
- Patriots +2800
- Dolphins +4000
- Jaguars +4000
- Raiders +6000
- Colts +6000
- Titans +10000
- Jets +12000
- Browns +12000
Chiefs Behind Bills, Ravens
The Chiefs have won the AFC five of the last six seasons, beating the best the conference has to offer along the way, including beating the Ravens in the championship game two years ago and beating the Bills in the conference title game two of the past five years.
Despite that, the Bills and Ravens have better odds this season at +350 odds apiece compared to the Chiefs at +370. At +350, the Bills and Ravens each have a 22.22% implied probability of winning the AFC Championship.
The Chiefs, no matter how their regular season goes, have found a way to play their best football in the biggest games, something the Bills and Ravens haven't managed to do. Will this season be any different?
Patriots Surprising AFC Dark Horse
The usual suspects top the odds list to win the AFC Championship, but there's one team further up the odds board than I'd expect: the New England Patriots. After back-to-back seasons of going 4-13, oddsmakers and bettors seem to have faith in them this year. With Drake Maye in his second season and Mike Vrabel hired as the new head coach, New England seems to be a popular dark horse team in 2025.
At +2800 odds, they have an implied probability of 3.45% of winning the AFC Championship.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
