Every NFL Team's Odds to Win the NFC in the 2024 Season
We're just months away from the start of the NFL season and before we know it, we'll be betting on games and spending our Sundays watching Red Zone.
Despite the season still being a few months away, sportsbooks have already released all of the futures odds you can think of for the 2024 campaign. One of the betting markets that is already available is the odds to win the NFC.
The San Francisco 49ers were the best team in the conference from the opening week all the way until the Super Bowl, but the upstart Detroit Lions almost managed to pull off the upset in the NFC Championship. Will those two teams meet in the NFC Championship next season?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think and take a look at the odds to win the NFC for all 16 teams.
San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Odds: +250
The San Francisco 49ers are understandably once again the betting favorites to win the NFC. There's no reason to doubt them after what they've done the past two seasons and have only made moves that have improved their roster for 2024. There's a strong they'll be the No. 1 seed in the conference again in 2024.
Detroit Lions NFC Championship Odds: +550
Despite the two powerhouse teams in the NFC East, the Detroit Lions are second on the odds list to win the NFC and advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. Can they finally do it? Did they improve their defense enough to hang with the 49ers?
Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Odds: +700
The Eagles won the NFC two seasons ago but imploded in the second half of the season last year. Eagles fans are anxiously awaiting the start of the season to see which version of Philadelphia will show up in 2024. Oddsmakers seem to still have faith in them.
Dallas Cowboys NFC Championship Odds: +700
Not only is the NFC East a toss-up between these two teams, but the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have the same odds to win the NFC at +700. Of course, the Cowboys have to learn how to win in the playoffs if they want to pull it off.
Green Bay Packers NFC Championship Odds: +800
The youngest team in the NFL got hot in the second half of the 2024 season and went on to upset the Cowboys in the wild card round of the playoffs. Can they take a step forward in this year's campaign?
Atlanta Falcons NFC Championship Odds: +1100
The Falcons were seemingly a quarterback away from being a playoff team last year. Now that they have Kirk Cousins, they're amongst the top options to win the NFC, albeit still a step below the top dogs in the conference.
Chicago Bears NFC Championship Odds: +1400
No rookie quarterback has ever started in a Super Bowl. The closest was Brock Purdy with the 49ers two years ago, but he was injured in the NFC Championship and the Eagles went on to win. Can Caleb Williams achieve the feat in his first year as the Bears quarterback?
Los Angeles Rams NFC Championship Odds: +1600
The Los Angeles Rams will once again be a dark horse in the NFC but with the passing attack they have, they can beat anyone on any given Sunday.
Seattle Seahawks NFC Championship Odds: +2800
Don't expect much from the Seattle Seahawks in their first year in the post-Pete Carroll era.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Championship Odds: +3500
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South last year. Can they run it back with Baker Mayfield as their quarterback once again? Do they have enough talent to compete with the top teams in the conference? Oddsmakers aren't so sure about that.
Minnesota Vikings NFC Championship Odds: +3500
The Minnesota Vikings won't be NFC contenders in 2024.
New Orleans Saints NFC Championship Odds: +4000
While they look decent on paper, the Saints aren't in a position to make a run in the conference in 2024.
Arizona Cardinals NFC Championship Odds: +5000
If Kyler Murray can play at an MVP level and their defense can step up in a big way, the Arizona Cardinals could be an interesting team to watch this season.
Washington Commanders NFC Championship Odds: +6000
The Jayden Daniels era begins in the nation's capital.
New York Giants NFC Championship Odds: +6000
It's a tough year to be a Giants fan. That's all there really is to say.
Carolina Panthers NFC Championship Odds: +13000
If Bryce Young can look like a competent quarterback in 2024, that's about as good of a win as the Panthers will get this season.
