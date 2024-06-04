Every NFL Team's Odds to Make the Playoffs in 2024 Season
The NFL offseason continues on but with teams gearing up for next season we have odds for who will make the postseason.
One of the most hotly contested divisions in the 2024 season is the NFC East, which features the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles made a splash in free agency by adding running back Saquon Barkley as well as hiring former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Can the Eagles hold off the Cowboys in hopes of getting back on top of the division and make the postseason?
There will be plenty of heated races in the postseason in addition to the NFC East one mentioned above, including a crowded group in the AFC East and AFC North.
Below you will find the odds for each team to make the postseason in 2024.
2024 to Make the Playoffs Odds
- Arizona Cardinals: +265
- Atlanta Falcons: -240
- Baltimore Ravens: -265
- Buffalo Bills: -168
- Carolina Panthers: +490
- Chicago Bears: -110
- Cleveland Browns: +136
- Cincinnati Bengals: -235
- Dallas Cowboys: -205
- Denver Broncos: +520
- Detroit Lions: -250
- Green Bay Packers: -152
- Houston Texans: -188
- Indianapolis Colts: +138
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +132
- Kansas City Chiefs: -520
- Los Angeles Chargers: -105
- Los Angeles Rams: -102
- Miami Dolphins: -138
- Minnesota Vikings: +290
- New England Patriots: +920
- New Orleans Saints: +172
- New York Giants: +440
- New York Jets: -170
- Philadelphia Eagles: -220
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +190
- San Francisco 49ers: -325
- Seattle Seahawks: +184
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +148
- Tennessee Titans: +470
- Washington Commanders: +310
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Heated Playoff Races Expected in Both AFC and NFC
There are a ton of quality teams heading into the season with the postseason in its sights.
Look at the AFC East, who have three teams projected to make the postseason in terms of implied probability greater than 50%. The Dolphins have an implied probability of 57.38%, the Bills are 62.69% and the Jets are slightly ahead, listed at 62.96%.
Elsewhere, the AFC North has three teams with heavy odds to contend for the postseason, with its longest shot, the Steelers at only +190 (34.48%). The Ravens (72.60%), Bengals (70.15%) and Browns (42.37%) all have more than a puncher's chance to make the postseason.
The NFC East race is for the division, but both are expected to make the postseason in a much weaker conference, will the two be able to hold up? The Eagles and Cowboys each have mandates to win and better hope to at least make the postseason in order to keep the status quo.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.