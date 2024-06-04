Every NFL Team's Projected Win Total in 2024 Season
The NFL offseason continues on but that doesn't stop us from preparing our futures portfolio.
Win totals are available for each tam in the NFL this season with a predictable top team with the Kansas City Chiefs leading the way. However, the group below them is robust with the likes of the 49ers, Ravens, Lions, Eagles and Cowboys all projected to win double digit games.
Below, you'll find the win total projection for each team with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Arizona Cardinals Regular Season Win Total
6.5 (Over -178/Under +144)
The Cardinals will hope that a fully healthy Kyler Murray, equipped with top five pick in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., can push closer to .500 under head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Atlanta Falcons Regular Season Win Total
9.5 (Over -148/Under +120)
The Falcons enter the season projected to win double digit games and the NFC South, propelled by the offseason signing of Kirk Cousins.
Baltimore Ravens Regular Season Win Total
11.5 (Over +132/Under -162)
Last year’s Ravens team had the best record in the NFL, and the expectation is high once again for Baltimore, projected to win double digit games.
Carolina Panthers Regular Season Win Total
5.5 (Over -128/Under +104)
The Panthers had the worst record in the NFL last season, but this season oddsmakers are expecting a tangible jump from the team in Bryce Young’s second season.
Chicago Bears Regular Season Win Total
8.5 (Over -150/Under +122)
The bar is high for Caleb Williams and the Bears in his rookie season. Chicago had a strong defense in 2023, but with the former Heisman Trophy winner in the fold, along with the likes of other top 10 pick in wide receiver Rome Odunze, the Bears are being pegged as a potential playoff team.
Cleveland Browns Regular Season Win Total
8.5 (Over -138/Under +112)
The Browns will hope to return to the postseason with a healthier team, but in a competitive division, it may be hard to clear .500.
Dallas Cowboys Regular Season Win Total
10.5 (Over +122/Under -150)
The Cowboys have lofty expectations this season in Dak Prescott's contract year. Will Dallas live up to the hype?
Denver Broncos Regular Season Win Total
5.5 (Over -162/Under +132)
There may be questions about the Broncos viability at quarterback, and that’s reflected in the odds with a meager win total of 5.5 that is the lowest in the AFC West.
Detroit Lions Regular Season Win Total
10.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The Lions are here to stay. After winning the NFC North with 12 wins last season, Detroit is one of four NFC teams with a double digit win total.
Green Bay Packers Regular Season Win Total
9.5 (Over -134/Under +110)
Jordan Love wowed the NFL with a postseason win in Dallas last season, and the hype in Green Bay is legit, with an expectation that the team will win double digit games.
Houston Texans Regular Season Win Total
9.5 (Over -150/Under +122)
C.J. Stroud took the Texans from worst to first last season, and now Houston enters the season with the highest win total in the AFC South.
Indianapolis Colts Regular Season Win Total
8.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
The Colts will hope that a healthy Anthony Richardson can get the team back to the postseason.
Jacksonville Jaguars Regular Season Win Total
8.5 (Over -115/under -105)
Trevor Lawrence couldn’t stay healthy enough for the Jags to make the playoffs for a second straight season, but the expectation is that Jacksonville will be back in the mix in 2024.
Kansas City Chiefs Regular Season Win Total
11.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
The two time defending Super Bowl champions have the highest win total in the AFC this season.
Las Vegas Raiders Regular Season Win Total
6.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
The Raiders are looking for long term answers at quarterback, reflected with a low win total.
Los Angeles Chargers Regular Season Win Total
8.5 (Over -144/Under +118)
The Chargers are being counted on to be competitive in 2024, the first year of the Jim Harbaugh regime, posting a win total that expects LA to be over .500.
Los Angeles Rams Regular Season Win Total
8.5 (Over -144/Under +118)
The Rams outperformed a win total of 6.5 in 2024, can the team go over .500 once again?
Miami Dolphins Regular Season Win Total
9.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
In a crowded AFC East, can the Dolphins contend for the AFC East crown again and win double digit games?
Minnesota Vikings Regular Season Win Total
7.5 (Over +132/Under -162)
The Vikings are entering a rebuild, projected to lose more games than win in hopes that top 10 pick J.J. McCarthy can see the field in his rookie season.
New England Patriots Regular Season Win Total
4.5 (Over -162/Under +132)
The new-look Patriots under rookie quarterback Drake Maye and head coach Jerod Mayo have the lowest win total in the NFL.
New Orleans Saints Regular Season Win Total
7.5 (Over -130/Under +106)
Will the Saints bounce back in 2024 after failing to make the postseason with first year quarterback Derek Carr? The expectations are as low as they’ve been in years for New Orleans, projected to go under .500.
New York Giants Regular Season Win Total
6.5 (Over +122/Under -150)
The Giants will hope Daniel Jones can recapture his 2022 form that got Big Blue to the postseason, but oddsmakers aren’t convinced.
New York Jets Regular Season Win Total
9.5 (Over -170/Under +138)
Can a healthy Aaron Rodgers get the Jets to over .500? Oddsmakers are counting on it.
Philadelphia Eagles Regular Season Win Total
10.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
The Eagles flamed out in 2023, but are counting on another Super Bowl push with a similar core in place.
Pittsburgh Steelers Regular Season Win Total
8.5 (Over +126/Under -154)
The Steelers have two capable quarterbacks in hand with Russell Wilson expected to start ahead of Justin Fields, but the expectation is that this team is competing to get over .500 for most of the season.
San Francisco 49ers Regular Season Win Total
11.5 (Over +122/Under -150)
One year removed from a Super Bowl appearance, the 49ers have the highest win total in the NFC in 2024.
Seattle Seahawks Regular Season Win Total
7.5 (Over -138/Under +112)
New head coach Mike MacDonald will hope to get the Seahawks defense on track in his first season in a competitive division.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Regular Season Win Total
7.5 (Over -150/Under +122)
The Buccaneers stunned many by winning the NFC South in 2023 and winning a postseason game, but the expectation isn’t to repeat that success in 2024.
Tennessee Titans Regular Season Win Total
6.5 (Over +110/Under -134)
First year head coach Brian Callahan is up against it in his first season in the eyes of oddsmakers, projecting the team to finish last in the AFC South.
Washington Commanders Regular Season Win Total
6.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, is expected to make a marginal impact in his first season with the Commanders, but the team is still expected to be a non factor in the postseason race.
