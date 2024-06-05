Every NFL Team's Top MVP Candidate for the 2024 Season
The 2024 NFL season will be here before we know it, so while we're getting through the offseason, we should all take a step back and look at the futures markets that are available at sportsbrooks across the country.
One of the markets we can already bet on is who is going to win NFL MVP. If you don't want to place a bet at this point of the year, I don't blame you. At the very least we can use these odds to see who the best candidate to win the award is from our favorites teams.
So, to help you out, I've gone through all 32 teams and listed out the top MVP favorite from each. Let's take a look.
Top NFL MVP Candidate for All 32 Teams
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray (+5000)
- Atlanta Falcons - Kirk Cousins (+4000)
- Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson (+1400)
- Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen (+800)
- Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young (+15000)
- Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams (+7500)
- Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow (+1000)
- Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson (+7500)
- Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott (+1600)
- Denver Broncos - Jarrett Stidham (+30000)
- Detroit Lions - Jared Goff (+3500)
- Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love (+1400)
- Houston Texans - CJ Stroud (+1000)
- Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson (+3000)
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence (+2500)
- Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes (+500)
- Las Vegas Raiders - Gardner Minshew (+30000)
- Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert (+1600)
- Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford (+2500)
- Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa (+2500)
- Minnesota Vikings - Justin Jefferson (+10000)
- New England Patriots - Jacoby Brissett (+20000)
- New Orleans Saints - Derek Carr (+15000)
- New York Giants - Daniel Jones (+15000)
- New York Jets - Aaron Rodgers (+2500)
- Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts (+1400)
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Russell Wilson (+15000)
- San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy (+2000)
- Seattle Seahawks - Geno Smith (+10000)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield (+6000)
- Tennessee Titans - Will Levis (+10000)
- Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels (+20000)
Justin Jefferson Only Non-QB Favored to Win NFL MVP
You probably didn't need this list to figure out who the MVP favorite is from the team you cheer for. For 31 of the 32 teams, it's a quarterback. There are some cases where which quarterback has shorter odds is interesting, for example, Jacoby Brissett of the New England Patriots has shorter odds than No. 2 overall pick, Drake Maye. With those cases aside, there's a reason why the NFL MVP has basically turned into the "Best QB" award.
The one player who defies that trend is Justin Jefferson, the star wide receiver from the Minnesota Vikings. With questions surrounding who's going to start at quarterback, either Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy, it's Jefferson who has the shortest MVP odds on the team at +10000.
With that in mind, a receiver has never won the award in NFL history so don't get your hopes up, Vikings fans.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
