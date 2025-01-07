Every Quarterback's ATS Record in Playoffs (Patrick Mahomes Has Unreal Betting Record)
The NFL Playoffs are here!
If you're a bettor like I am, you're diving into every stat possible to try to figure out not only who is going to win Super Bowl 59, but which team will cover the spread in weekly playoff games. One of the most interesting trends to take a look at is how each starting quarterback has fared against the spread throughout the playoffs in their career.
To the surprise of no one, Patrick Mahomes's numbers are fantastic in the postseason.
NFL Playoff Quarterback Spread Records
- Patrick Mahomes 13-5 ATS (BYE)
- Jordan Love 2-0 ATS (Packers +4.5 vs. Eagles)
- Baker Mayfield 3-1 ATS (Buccaneers -3 vs. Commanders)
- C.J. Stroud 1-1 ATS (Texans +3 vs. Chargers)
- Matthew Stafford 4-4 ATS (Rams +1.5 vs. Vikings)
- Jared Goff 4-4 ATS (BYE)
- Russell Wilson 8-8 ATS (Steelers +10 vs. Ravens)
- Justin Herbert 0-1 ATS (Chargers -3 vs. Texans)
- Jalen Hurts 2-3 ATS (Eagles -4.5 vs. Packers)
- Lamar Jackson 2-4 ATS (Ravens -10 vs. Steelers)
- Josh Allen 3-7 ATS (Bills -8.5 vs. Broncos)
- Jayden Daniels 0-0 ATS (Commanders +3 vs. Buccaneers)
- Bo Nix 0-0 ATS (Broncos +8.5 vs. Bills)
- Sam Darnold 0-0 ATS (Vikings -1.5 vs. Rams)
The Chiefs have covered the spread in 72.22% of postseason games since Patrick Mahomes has taken over as quarterback, an almost unheard of rate for someone who has played in as many playoff games as he has.
Jordan Love is a perfect 2-0 in his first two playoff starts, upsetting the Cowboys last year and covering, but ultimately losing, to the 49ers in the Divisional Round.
Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, and C.J. Stroud are all covering at a 50% clip.
Justin Herbert failed to cover in his only career playoff game, allowing the Jacksonville Jaguars to storm back and beat them two years ago.
Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen all have losing records against the spread in the postseason, but Allen's is the most surprising. At just 3-7, he has not been able to lead the Bills to covering the spread, pointing to a trend of under-performing in the playoffs.
Finally, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, and Sam Darnold will all be making their postseason debut.
