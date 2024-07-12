Falcons 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Atlanta Expected to Return to the Playoffs for First Time Since 2017)
It's an exciting time to be a Falcons fan. After three straight seasons of playing 7-10 football, the Falcons finally look like a playoff team.
They were on the verge of a playoff berth in 2023, despite having the worst starting quarterback in the league in Desmond Ridder and a head coach in Arthur Smith who looked lost at times. Now, a new era has begun.
Raheem Morris has taken over as head coach and the Falcons made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, signing free agent, Kirk Cousins, to be their new starting quarterback. Will the moves result in a spot in the playoffs this upcoming season? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Atlanta Falcons Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes -194
- No +156
Falcons Favored to Return to Playoffs
At -194 odds, the Falcons have a 65.99% chance of returning to the postseason for the first time since 2017. Only the San Francisco 49ers (-430), Philadelphia Eagles (-290), and Detroit Lions (-250) have better odds of making the playoffs than the Falcons.
Atlanta is also the -115 (53.49% implied probability) favorite to win the NFC South.
The Falcons' defense took significant steps forward in the 2023 campaign, ranking seventh in the NFL in opponent yards per play (5.0). The defense alone almost dragged them into the playoffs. They entered Week 18 with an outside shot of still winning the division, but a loss to the Saints and a win by the Buccaneers against the Panthers ended that hope.
Now, with Cousins under center, their offense is an intimidating unit for any defense to face. Cousins, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Darnell Mooney are shaping up to be one of the best units in the NFL.
The Falcons will also be aided by the easiest schedule in the NFL based on their opponent's projected win totals. They have a tough start to the 2024 campaign, playing the Steelers, Eagles, and Chiefs in the first three weeks, but they have relatively smooth sailing the rest of the way outside of a Week 9 game against the Cowboys and a Week 13 game against the Chargers.
Oddsmakers have plenty of faith in the Falcons this season and you should too.
