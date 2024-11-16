Falcons vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 11
The Falcons are the NFC South leaders while the Broncos are trying to bolster its AFC Wild Card standing in a Week 11 matchup.
Audric Estime was the surprising No. 1 running back in the Denver backfield last week, but will that continue in Week 11? Instead, I’m focusing on a big day from the other team’s dynamic running back, Bijan Robinson of the Falcons, and Denver’s emerging pass catcher Courtland Sutton.
Here are three player props to target in this Week 11 showdown.
Best Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Falcons vs. Broncos
- Bijan Robinson OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards
- Courtland Sutton Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+230)
- Audric Estime UNDER 52.5 Rushing Yards
Bijan Robinson OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards
Robinson has cleared this total in four straight and this has been a matchup nightmare for the Broncos, who are allowing the fifth most running back receiving yards this season.
Running backs have crushed the Broncos with five different running snacks in the last three games going not just over this mark, but over 27 yards.
Over the last four games, Robinson is averaging nearly six targets per game as he continues to emerge as one of the most high volume running backs in the country as both a pass catcher and rusher.
Courtland Sutton Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+230)
Sutton continues to come on strong in this revamped Broncos offense, catching 21 passes for 70 or more yards in the last three games and grabbed his third touchdown pass of the season last week.
The Broncos will face a vulnerable Falcons pass defense that is outside the top 20 in EPA/Dropback on the season.
While the Broncos are a conservative offense that is based around its ability to run the ball, Bo Nix has shown he can push the ball down the field more and more, and Sutton has been the biggest benefactor.
These odds are far too long for a plus matchup on a top wide receiver target.
Audric Estime UNDER 52.5 Rushing Yards
Estime had 13 more rushes than Javonte Williams last week, but I’m not going to guarantee that happens again in Week 11.
Sean Payton has been riding the hot hand all season and rotating in different running backs at different times. This number implies that Estime is the primary running back, and I’ll zag and go with Williams eating into his run share like Estime has done to him in the past. .
