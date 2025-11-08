Falcons vs. Colts Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Berlin Game in Week 10
The NFL goes international again this week with the Atlanta Falcons facing off against the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany on Sunday.
There’s a high total of 48.5 in this game as the Colts look to bounce back from being held to just 20 points in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, the Falcons got up to 23 points but still lost by one in New England last week.
Let’s get right into my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for the NFL Berlin Game in Week 10.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Falcons vs. Colts
- Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+300)
- Michael Pittman Anytime TD (+160)
- Jonathan Taylor 2+ TDs (+165)
Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+300)
Bijan Robinson is the main weapon in Atlanta’s backfield, but he only has two rushing touchdowns (and two receiving) this season. Meanwhile, backup Tyler Allgeier has four rushing touchdowns despite receiving just under half of the carries as the starter.
Allgeier has scored his four touchdowns in the last seven games, including three in the last five. He’s had three red zone touches in the last two weeks to Robinson’s four, bringing their season totals to 24 for the starter and 17 for the backup.
Robinson is much more likely to score, but his odds reflect that at -150. I’ll instead take Allgeier to find paydirt at 3/1 odds.
Michael Pittman Anytime TD (+160)
Michael Pittman leads Colts wide receivers with 52 catches on 68 targets for 561 yards and six touchdowns this season. He scored in two straight games before being held out of the end zone last week, and also had a three-game streak earlier this season.
The Falcons have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in five games this season, including two to Drake Maye and four to Tua Tagovailoa in recent weeks.
Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas both had touchdown catches last week. Pittman should be able to haul one in and we’re getting a decent price of +160.
Jonathan Taylor 2+ TDs (+165)
Jonathan Taylor has been a freak of nature this season for the Colts. He is coming off a rare down game against Pittsburgh’s defense, but has a chance to bounce back in Berlin against the Falcons.
Atlanta allowed Christian McCaffrey to rack up 129 rushing yards and two scores a few weeks back, and Taylor should be able to put up similar numbers.
It almost feels silly to bet on a player to score two touchdowns at a price of +160, but Taylor has defied the odds this season.
