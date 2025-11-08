Falcons vs. Colts Best Prop Bets for NFL Berlin Game in Week 10 (Bet on Drake London)
Sunday’s NFL Berlin Game between the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts may be a prop bettor’s dream.
Not only does this game feature two elite running backs in Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor, but it also has a star receiver in Drake London, who is coming off a three-score game in Week 9.
The Colts’ wideouts aren’t any slouches either, as Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and rookie tight end Tyler Warren have all made a major impact in Daniel Jones’ first season in Indy.
This matchup is a standalone game on Sunday, and I’m eyeing a few prop plays, including a pick for Drake London to kick off the Week 10 action.
Here’s a breakdown of each pick and the latest odds for yet another international game this NFL season.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Falcons vs. Colts
- Drake London OVER 5.5 Receptions (-140)
- Jonathan Taylor OVER 94.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
- Michael Penix Jr. UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-162)
Drake London OVER 5.5 Receptions (-140)
Even though he missed Week 8 with an injury, Drake London turned in his best game of the season in Week 9, catching nine of his 14 targets for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
London has been targeted 10 or more times in each of his last four games, reeling in eight, 10, four and nine catches in those games. The Colts’ secondary has been shaky this season, ranking 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed.
While the team did add Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline, I don’t think that stops Michael Penix from looking London’s way early and often. In seven games this season, London has been targeted 77 times (11 per game), catching 47 passes for 587 yards and five scores.
Jonathan Taylor OVER 94.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
This is a terrific matchup for Taylor, who has made a fringe MVP case for the 7-2 Colts this season.
Taylor is averaging 99.4 rushing yards per game, picking up over 100 yards in four of his nine games and 94 or more yards in five of them. While he hasn’t cleared this prop as much as you’d expect, he is taking on a weak Atlanta run defense on Sunday.
The Falcons rank 28th in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season, and they’ve allowed 4.4 yards per carry and 995 rushing yards through eight games.
Taylor is going to be a work horse once again in Week 10, and I wouldn't be shocked if the Colts lean on him a little more after Daniel Jones had a high-turnover showing in Week 9.
Michael Penix Jr. UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-162)
Through seven appearances this season, Penix has eight touchdown passes, three of which came against the New England Patriots in Week 9.
Penix only has two multil-touchdown games this season, and he’s a tough player to trust against a Colts defense that has given up less than two passing scores per game in 2025 (15 in nine games).
The Falcons’ offense runs through Bijan Robinson, and Penix has as many games without a TD pass as he does with two or more in 2025.
Now that the Colts made a move to improve their secondary by adding Gardner, I think Penix is an easy fade candidate in this neutral site matchup.
