Falcons vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
Both Atlanta and Dallas enter Friday night’s preseason finale searching for their first win, each sitting 0-2 after disappointing starts.
The Falcons have at least kept things close, falling 23-20 to Tennessee and 17-10 to Detroit, while the Cowboys were outplayed in losses to the Rams and Ravens, giving up a combined 62 points.
Atlanta’s offense has leaned heavily on its rushing attack — ranking sixth in road rushing this preseason — while Dallas has been gashed on the ground at home, sitting 30th in rushing defense.
For what its worth, this matchup has some added weight, as Week 3 often features extended snaps for starters, and both sides are looking for momentum before the real season begins.
Falcons vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Falcons +2.5 (-108)
- Cowboys -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Falcons (+118)
- Cowboys (-138)
Total
- Over 36.5 (-105)
- Under 36.5 (-115)
Falcons vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 22, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Falcons Record: 0-2
- Cowboys Record: 0-2
Falcons vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- Raheem Morris is 5-12 straight up and 6-11 against the spread in the preseason
- Brian Schottenheimer is 0-2 straight up and 0-2 against the spread in the preseason.
Falcons vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
Friday offers a chance for Joe Milton III and Will Grier to secure the backup job behind Dak Prescott. The Cowboys’ receiving corps has been heavily involved — 23 targets per game last season, third-most in the league — and that depth shows in preseason rotation, especially against an Atlanta secondary missing safeties Grayland Arnold and Malik Verdon plus linebacker Troy Andersen.
The Falcons’ defense was second-worst in sacks last year and has generated little push this August, which should give Milton the clean pockets he needs to settle in.
On the other side, Dallas’ defensive front remains its strength, ranking second in sack rate last season and still hurrying opposing QBs on 22 percent of dropbacks. That’s a problem for Stick, who has looked sharp at 68 percent completions but will now face real pressure instead of the soft fronts he saw against Detroit and Tennessee.
Pick: Cowboys -2.5 (-112 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.