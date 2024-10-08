Falcons vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
It wasn't easy, but the Atlanta Falcons got through their first five games against the season against tough opponents with a 3-2 record including two pivotal victories against NFC South opponents. They'll face their third-straight divisional opponent in Week 6 when they head to Carolina to take on the Panthers.
The Panthers looked like they found something when they opted to start Andy Dalton at quarterback, but he has faltered in recent starts and the Panthers sit at just 1-4 heading into this weekend's game.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this NFC South matchup.
Falcons vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Falcons -6.5 (-105)
- Panthers +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Falcons -290
- Panthers +235
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-108)
- UNDER 47.5 (-112)
Falcons vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Falcons record: 3-2
- Panthers record: 1-4
Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- Panthers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Falcons
- Falcons are 3-13 straight up in their last 16 road games
- Falcons are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC South opponents
- Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 4-1 in Panthers games this season
- Panthers are 1-13 straight up in their last 14 games vs. NFC opponents
Falcons vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
- Jase McClellan, RB - Questionable
- Troy Andersen, LB - Questionable
- Dee Alford, CB - Questionable
Panthers Injury Report
- Andrew Raym, C - Questionable
- Josey Jewell, LB - Questionable
- Xavier Legette, WR - Questionable
- Austin Corbett, C - Doubtful
- Tommy Tremble, TE - Questionable
- Jadeveon Clowney, LB - Questionable
Falcons vs. Panthers Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson: The Falcons need to find a way to get their running game going, specifically Bijan Robinson who has only averaged 4.3 yards per carry this season while finding the end zone just twice. If they can get him going, their offense is going to be tough for any defense to stop.
Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard: The Panthers haven't had a good season, but Chuba Hubbard has quietly produced at a high level, averaging an eye-popping 5.8 yards per carry on 68 rushes. The Panthers may be smart to lean more on their run game moving forward.
Falcons vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I like the Falcons to win and cover this weekend:
The Atlanta Falcons have faced a gauntlet of teams to start the season. Four of their first five opponents were in the playoffs last season and the fifth, the Saints, were just on the outside looking in. Despite the tough start to their schedule, they're 3-2 and sit second in the league in Net Yards per Play at +0.9.
Meanwhile, Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers offense has turned into a pumpkin after looking like a solid unit after making the switch at quarterback. Carolina is now 29th in Net Yards per Play (-1), 27th in EPA/Play, and 29th in Opponent EPA/Play. They remain one of the worst teams in the league.
The Falcons have some issues on third down that they need to figure out, both offensively and defensively, but they're starting to hit their stride and are well poised to show the world what they're made enough against by far the weakest opponent they've faced this season.
Pick: Falcons -6.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!