Falcons vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a brutal loss against the Miami Dolphins, and now they have to take on another AFC East team in the New England Patriots.
The Patriots have won five straight games and currently sit in first place in the AFC East. They're favored on Sunday to win their sixth straight. If you want my best bet for this game, you'll find it in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three players' props for this interconference showdown.
Falcons vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets
- Bijan Robinson OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Drake Maye OVER 227.5 Passing Yards (-118) via BetMGM
- Darnell Mooney Anytime Touchdown (+250) via BetMGM
Bijan Robinson OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
After last week's disastrous outcome against the Dolphins, the Falcons would be smart to rely on their run game and Bijan Robinson in Week 9. Robinson has averaged a blistering 78.4 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry through the Falcons' first seven games. As long as the Falcons don't shy away from the run game, Robinson will go over his set total of 63.5 yards on Sunday.
Drake Maye OVER 227.5 Passing Yards (-118)
Drake Maye has been arguably the best quarterback in the NFL this season. He has completed 75.2% of passes for 2,026 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He's averaging 253.3 passing yards per game this season, yet his passing yards total is set at just 227.5 against the Falcons. There's no reason to think he won't go over his set total on Sunday.
Darnell Mooney Anytime Touchdown (+250)
It's time for a wide receiver not named Drake London to start producing for the Falcons. Darnell Mooney has been nursing an injury all season, but if he can step up his play even a bit, he can produce for this Atlanta offense. This seems like a great spot to buy low on the Falcons' No. 2 receiver. Let's bet on him at +250 to find the end zone tonight.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!