Falcons vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can New England Cover?)
The New England Patriots have a chance to run away with the AFC East. They’ll host the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday. A victory could help them separate themselves from the Buffalo Bills even more.
The Bills have a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this week and Drake Maye’s outlook is strong as he gains ground in the MVP conversation and chases his fifth consecutive win. The Falcons lost their second straight game in Week 8 and it’s not clear whether Michael Penix Jr. will be healthy enough to return to action after a knee injury forced him to take a one-game layoff.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Falcons vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Falcons: +5.5 (-110)
- Patriots: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons: +210
- Patriots: -258
Total
- 44.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
There will be no shortage of defense in this game. Atlanta’s pass defense and New England’s run defense could limit the scoring potential. The under is a combined 9-5-1 in Falcons and Patriots games this season.
Falcons vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction
Kirk Cousins struggled in his first start of the season and went 21-of-31 passing for 173 with no passing touchdowns or interceptions. Drake London’s absence likely played a large role in that outcome and he still hasn’t been cleared to play after missing Week 8 with a hip injury. Atlanta’s passing attack has to get going, as New England has been smothering just about every team’s rushing attack in 2025.
Only the Seattle Seahawks are giving up fewer rushing yards per game (76.0) than the Patriots this season. That means Bijan Robinson could be less impactful than usual.
New England is healthier and more consistent. Back the home team that’s won and covered in its last five games.
Final Score Prediction: Patriots 24, Falcons 18
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
