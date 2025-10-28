Falcons vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The New York Patriots look to stay hot as they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 on Sunday afternoon.
After losing two of their first three games, the Patriots have rattled off five straight wins and are in first place in the AFC East. Meanwhile, the Falcons have lost the last two weeks following an upset win over the Bills.
Can the Patriots stay hot at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 9.
Falcons vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Falcons +5.5 (-110)
- Patriots -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons: +210
- Patriots: -258
Total
- 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Falcons vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 2
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Falcons record: 3-4
- Patriots record: 6-2
Falcons vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- The Falcons are 3-4 against the spread this season.
- The Patriots are 6-2 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 1-5-1 in the Falcons' games this season.
- The OVER is 4-4 in the Patriots' games this season.
- The Falcons are 1-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Patriots are 2-2 against the spread at home this season.
Falcons vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr. – IR
- Jalon Walker – questionable
- Zach Harrison – questionable
- Billy Bowman Jr. – questionable
- Jessie Bates III – questionable
- Drake London – questionable
- Michael Penix Jr. – questionable
Patriots Injury Report
- Kyle Dugger – questionable
- Khyiris Tonga – questionable
Falcons vs. Patriots Key Player to Watch
Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is looking like the real deal in just his second NFL season. The 2024 third-overall pick is one of five quarterbacks to reach 2,000 yards so far this season (2,026, to be exact), and only Lamar Jackson has a higher quarterback rating than Maye’s 118.7.
It took Maye a few weeks to settle in this season but he’s been on fire in recent weeks. Over the last three games, Maye has 765 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception, and he has 140 rushing yards to boot.
Maye will face his toughest test yet on Sunday with the Falcons coming to town. Atlanta allows the fewest passing yards per game this season at 149.1, with Tua Tagovailoa becoming the first quarterback to reach 200 yards last week for Miami.
Falcons vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
You can’t look any way but the Patriots right now. They’ve won five games in a row, covering in each contest with spreads of -5.5, +8, -3.5, -6.5, and -7.
On the flip side, Atlanta has scored just 10 points in each of its last two contests, allowing 20 in San Francisco and 34 to Miami at home.
The Falcons might be able to keep it a lower-scoring game, but the Patriots can still pull away to win by at least a touchdown with their offense firing on all cylinders.
Pick: Patriots -5.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
