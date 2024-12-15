Falcons vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 15 (Kirk Cousins Bounce Back Game)
The Atlanta Falcons are desperate for a win to stay in the race in the NFC South and they're favored to do exactly that when they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in the final game of Week 15 on Monday night.
In this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite player props for this interconference showdown.
Raiders vs. Falcons Player Prop Bets
- Kirk Cousins OVER 240.5 Pass Yards (-113)
- Kyle Pitts OVER 2.5 Receptions (-125)
- Jakobi Meyers OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
Kirk Cousins OVER 240.5 Pass Yards (-113)
Kirk Cousins to go OVER his passing yards total is my No. 10 ranked player prop for Week 15:
A lot of people are down on Kirk Cousins right now, but it's not his lack of yardage that's been the issue, it's been the turnovers. In fact, he's coming off a 344-yard performance against the Vikings and is averaging 261.2 passing yards per game this season, well above his set total for the Falcons' Monday night game against the Raiders.
The Raiders enter this game ranking 26th in opponent dropback EPA so it's not like Cousins has to face an elite pass defense. In fact, this will be the worst defense he will have faced in weeks. He may throw an interception or two, but I feel confident he can surpass 237.5 yards through the air.
Kyle Pitts OVER 2.5 Receptions (-125)
Kyle Pitts has had an extremely quiet few games, not recording more than a single catch since Week 10 against the Saints. With that in mind, I think he finally breaks that streak and records at least three on Monday night.
The Raiders have struggled defending tight ends this season, allowing 77 receptions to the position which is the third most in the NFL. If Pitts can't haul in a few catches against this defense, there's going to be some questions about whether or not he can do it against any team in the league.
Jakobi Meyers OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
All eyes are on Brock Bowers on the Raiders' offense, but Jakobi Meyers has quietly had a fantastic season as well. He's averaging 67.5 yards per game on the season and has gone over 65 yards in three straight games while seeing double-digit targets in all three of those performances.
Against a bad Falcons secondary, Meyers could be poised for another big performance.
