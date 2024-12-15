Falcons vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 15
The Atlanta Falcons are in a tailspin.
Atlanta has dropped four games in a row, falling out of control of the NFC South as the team’s offense has lost its potency and the defense continues to bleed points to the opponent. Can the team take advantage of some extra rest for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders?
The Raiders will start former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder due to injuries among the quarterback room. Will Ridder seek some revenge and lead an upset of the spiraling Falcons?
Here’s the updated odds for the Monday Night Football matchup as well as a final score prediction.
Falcons vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Falcons: -3.5 (-120)
- Raiders: +3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Falcons: -200
- Raiders: +168
Total: 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Falcons vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
While it seems like the sky is falling for the Falcons, the team’s demise may be a bit overblown.
As our NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan notes in his weekly column “Road to 272” the Falcons four game skid may be more of a setback than anything else. Atlanta’s losing streak consists of a three-point loss to the Saints and to a trio of postseason contenders in the Broncos, Chargers and Vikings.
The Falcons still have some respectable metrics including ranking 12th in Net Yards per Play at +0.2 and eighth in offensive success rate. Even in recent losses, they've been outplaying their opponents but have fallen to costly turnovers and penalties. Those are the types of things they can't overcome against good teams, but won't be enough to keep them from overwhelming bad teams like the Raiders.
Las Vegas enters Week 15 ranking dead last in the NFL in EPA per Play and if Ridder gets the start, expect them to be even worse than usual.
It's now or never for Kirk Cousins and Atlanta and I think it's time they finally play as well as we've seen at times early in the season.
Against a team on its third string quarterback that has already struggled this season, this game sets up for a good bounce back for the Falcons, even against someone who recently played for Atlanta.
Final Score Prediction: Falcons 23, Raiders 13
