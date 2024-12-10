Falcons vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
It's now or never for the Atlanta Falcons. They had a significant lead on the NFC South, but have lost four-straight games and now they've handed that lead to the Buccaneers. All they can do now is win their final four games of the season and hope the Bucs drop one.
That makes their Monday night showdown with the Las Vegas a must-win affair. If the Falcons lose, they can kiss their postseason hopes goodbye. Let's take a look at the odds for the game as well as my best bet.
Falcons vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Falcons -4 (-115)
- Raiders +4 (-105)
Moneyline
- Falcons -225
- Raiders +185
Total
- 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Falcons vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 16
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Falcons record: 6-7
- Raiders record: 2-11
Falcons vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Falcons are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Falcons' last five games
- Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Raiders
- Falcons are 5-15 straight up in their last 20 road games
- Raiders are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 10-5 in the Raiders' last 15 games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Raiders' last seven home games
- Raiders are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC South opponents
Falcons vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
- Casey Washington, WR - Questionable
- Jase McClellan, RB - Questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Zamir White, RB - IR
- Justin Shorter, TE - Questionable
- Alexander Mattison, RB - Questionable
- Nate Hobbs, CB - Questionable
- Aidan O'Connell, QB - Questionable
Falcons vs. Raiders Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins: The Falcons new quarterback has management and fans starting to feel buyers remorse. After a good middle part of the season, Cousins has thrown for zero touchdowns and eight interceptions during their four-game losing streak. There's a chance if he doesn't bring his best stuff on Monday, the Falcons may opt for rookie quarterback, Michael Pennix Jr.
Las Vegas Raiders
Desmond Ridder: If Aidan O'Connell can't go on Sunday, Desmond Ridder will be their starter, which would make for an interesting storyline on Monday night. He served as the Falcons starting quarterback last season and lead them to a disappointing 7-10 record, resulting in Atlanta parting ways with him in the offseason. Is a revenge game in store for Monday night?
Falcons vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm buying low on the Falcons on Monday:
The Falcons have been horrific of late, but now is the time to finally buy low on them. They have played a gauntlet of good teams lately, but specifically a gauntlet of great defenses in the Vikings, Chargers, and Broncos. They finally get to play a bad team and more importantly, a bad defense in the Raiders. Depending on who plays quarterback for them, this could also be a game against their former quarterback, Desmond Ridder.
The Falcons still have some respectable metrics including ranking 12th in Net Yards per Play at +0.2 and eighth in offensive success rate. Even in recent losses, they've been outplaying their opponents but have fallen to costly turnovers and penalties. Those are the types of things they can't overcome against good teams, but won't be enough to keep them from overwhelming bad teams like the Raiders.
Las Vegas enters Week 15 ranking dead last in the NFL in EPA per Play and if Ridder gets the start, expect them to be even worse than usual.
It's now or never for Kirk Cousins and Atlanta and I think it's time they finally play as well as we've seen at times early in the season.
Pick: Falcons -4 (-115)
