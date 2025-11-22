Falcons vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Can Atlanta cover?)
The two teams at the bottom of the totem pole in the NFC South are set to play at the Caesars Superdome this weekend. The Atlanta Falcons will visit the New Orleans Saints as 2.5-point underdogs and will look to snap their five-game losing streak.
The Falcons once boasted the NFL’s best pass defense, but their secondary has come undone, and they’re more toward the middle of the pack. Atlanta still has elite offensive weapons in Bijan Robinson and Drake London, though. New Orleans is fresh off its second win of the season against the Carolina Panthers. Tyler Shough has taken over as the team’s starting quarterback and will do his best to inject the Saints’ offense with some life.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Falcons vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Falcons: +2.5 (-115)
- Saints: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Falcons: +114
- Saints: -135
Total
- 40.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The OVER has hit in three straight Falcons games. The UNDER has hit in five of the Saints’ last six games.
Falcons vs. Saints Final Score Prediction
Atlanta is enduring a downward spiral while New Orleans is making progress in the right direction, but the Falcons have a lot more to work with.
The Falcons are averaging just 19.5 points per game this season, but have scored at least 23 points in three straight contests. The Saints have the league’s second-lowest scoring average (15.5 points) and are averaging 13.5 points per contest through Shough’s first two starts.
Shough might be an upgrade from Spencer Rattler, but New Orleans needs more than Chris Olave to keep pace with Atlanta’s offensive weapons. Alvin Kamara’s decline has made him a non-factor in too many games.
The Falcons can bounce back with a win here.
Final Score Prediction: Falcons 24, Saints 20
