FAU vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
The No. 22 Memphis Tigers are looking to get back on track on Sunday after suffering a tough overtime loss to Wichita State last weekend.
Today, the Tigers will host Florida Alantic, which is also coming off a loss to Wichita State. This will be a big game for Memphis which is trying to hold off both North Texas and UAB, who are both just one game back for the AAC lead.
Let's dive into the odds, props, and my best bet for this conference showdown.
FAU vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- FAU +8.5 (-110)
- Memphis -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- FAU +310
- Memphis -400
Total: 159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
FAU vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 23
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- FAU Record: 15-11 (8-5 conference)
- Memphis Record: 21-5 (11-2 conference)
FAU vs. Memphis Best Prop Bets
Tyrese Hunter OVER 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made (+115)
Florida Atlantic is one of the worst teams in the country in defending against the three point shot. They enter today ranking 362nd in opponent three point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 38.8% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Hunter has a three-point field goal percentage this season of 41.9% so he should thrive on the perimeter this afternoon.
FAU vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
The ability for Memphis to win with margin is always going to be hindered by its turnover issues. The Tigers turn the ball over on 19% of their possessions, which ranks 311th in all of college basketball. Considering FAU turns the ball over on just 15.4%, the Owls will be in a great spot to win the turnover battle in this game which should help them keep this game close.
FAU has some problems on defense, but it can keep pace with Memphis in terms of shooting. The Tigers rank 52nd in effective field goal percentage but the Owls are right behind them, coming in at 63rd.
Between the turnover advantage and the shooting numbers, there's enough there to trust FAU to cover this sizable spread on the road.
Pick: FAU +8.5 (-110) via BetMGM Sportsbook
