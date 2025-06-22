Fever vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, June 22
A’ja Wilson (concussion protocol) returned to the lineup for the Las Vegas Aces on Friday and had a monster game, dropping 20 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Vegas to snap its losing streak against the Seattle Storm.
The Aces are now 5-7 in the 2025 season and have dropped three games in a row (two without the reigning MVP) heading into Sunday’s matchup with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
The Fever lost their last game against the Golden State Valkyries to fall to .500 in the 2025 season, but they’re favored by 1.5 points on the road in this matchup.
With the Aces looking nothing like the team that won the title back in 2023, can Indiana pull out a road win to get back over .500?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s WNBA action.
Fever vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever -1.5 (-110)
- Aces +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: -125
- Aces: +105
Total
- 167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 22
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Fever record: 6-6
- Aces record: 5-7
Fever vs. Aces Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- DeWanna Bonner – day-to-day
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
- Megan Gustafson – out
Fever vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
These player prop suggestions were written before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Jackie Young OVER Points
This season, Jackie Young is averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc for Las Vegas.
The All-Star guard has 16 or more points in seven of her 12 games this season, and she’s clearly been the No. 2 option behind Wilson in the offense.
Against a Fever team that loves to push the pace (top-five in the WNBA), the Aces are going to need Young and Wilson both to have big games scoring the ball to pull off an upset win. Young has at least 13 shot attempts in each of her last five games.
Fever vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
Even with Wilson back in the lineup, there is just no reason to trust this Las Vegas team right now, even at home.
The Aces are just 3-9 against the spread overall, and they’ve fallen to ninth in the WNBA in net rating (-4.4) this season.
Even though Clark missed time for Indiana with a quad injury, it still ranks fourth in the league in net rating at +7.4.
The Jewell Loyd trade has not paid off in the way that the Aces hoped so far this season, and their defense falling to No. 9 in the league is a concerning trend that began last season.
Indiana is just 6-6 against the spread, but I think the Fever should be favored by way more points in this game considering the fact that they have a top four offensive rating and top four defensive rating this season.
I’ll back them to pick up a win on Sunday.
Pick: Fever Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
